Ex-Lakers Forward Gives Honest Take on Japanese Guard’s Clippers Debut

The Los Angeles Clippers welcomed two Japanese players on their preseason campaign as Rui Hachimura, a former Los Angeles Lakers forward, and Yuki Kamura made their debuts with the new squad.

Hachimura and Kawamura made a historic debut for the Clippers on October 5, 2026, as the first pair of Japanese teammates to take the floor together in NBA history, playing against the Golden State Warriors at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Rui Hachimura Gives Message To Yuki Kawamura After Clippers Debut

After the game, Hachimura delivered a strong message for Kawamura, who saw a brief four minutes of action on the court, where he registered just one point after splitting a pair of free throws.

“Nervous, but I think he did what he needed to do in the short time,” Hachimura said after the Clippers’ 104-101 victory over the Warriors. “You get more chances just to find his role and position, he’ll be fine. For him, I always tell him to be him and play his game and he’ll be fine.”

Hachimura put on a spectacular debut, putting up 21 points, five rebounds, and one block in just 15 minutes of action. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range, serving as the focal point of the Clippers’ first-half surge

Kawamura signed a one-year, non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers last August. The Clippers hold the option to convert his Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

Kawamura earned the opportunity after an impressive stint with the Indiana Pacers during the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where he averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 assists across five games.

Meanwhile, Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Clippers last July. The deal, which includes a team option for the second season, allows the 28-year-old forward to remain in his preferred market of Los Angeles after spending the past three and a half seasons with the crosstown rival Lakers.

Here is what Hachimura has to say about his Clippers debut in the preseason:



“This is what I do. It’s not new. You guys have been seeing it. But with a new team, Ty and the coaching staff they’ve been communicating, I’ve been communicating with them, how much they want me to be aggressive. “Especially on the offensive side. … We talk about the things I like, the things I don’t like. They’ve been good with that. They’re making the right calls. That’s why I got easy shots.”

Yuki Kawamura Chases Dream With The LA Clippers

Last season, Japanese point guard Yuki Kawamura played for the Chicago Bulls under a two-way contract, appearing in 18 games as a reserve. The 5-foot-7 guard, who held the distinction of being the shortest active player in the league, averaged 3.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.

Now he looks to continue his NBA dream with the Clippers alongside his compatriot Rui Hachimura.

“It’s always special for me to play in the NBA,” Kawamura said. “But my goal is to get a main contract or a two-way contract. Right now, I have a training camp contract.” “I’m gonna chase my dream, and I’m gonna show everybody who I am during training camp.”

Right now, there is no assurance Kawamura will get a roster spot, but he certainly is working towards that goal.