Incoming No. 1 Pick Reveals Lakers Wish

The LA Lakers are still in a wait-and-see game about the decision of LeBron James for next season. James has options such as retirement or signing another short-term contract to return for his 24th NBA season.

But an incoming rookie and potential No. 1 pick is already advocating for him not to end his legendary basketball career just yet.

According to AJ Dybantsa, who many believe is the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, his biggest hope next season is to play against James.

“Hopefully Bron don’t retire,” Dybantsa said. “Playing against Bron will be great. I don’t think none of us get starstruck…but at the end of the day bro like it’s Lebron. The fact that you’re on the same court with Lebron is great.”

Dybantsa almost has the same physical tools as James. Dybantsa is a jumbo wing, standing at 6-foot-8 with an over 7-foot wingspan. Just like James, Dybantsa is hyper athletic for his size, can bully defenders on the post, and be a solid defender on both the perimeter and the paint.

However, Dybantsa’s hope has been put into light over the past few weeks, as many insiders believe James would return to action next season with the Lakers. He is expected to re-sign with the Lakers on a short-term contract, as he may be willing to take a pay cut for potentially his final contract.

LeBron James Likely To Return, Bring Old Pal To The Lakers

LeBron James will continue to be an NBA player next season, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

“That’s what I’m hearing. I’m hearing that he’s likely coming back,” Spears said in ESPN’s NBA Today show. “I am curious under this new Lakers regime, you know, what the number is.”

That number referred to the number James could be willing to sign.

Spears added that James could be bringing his old friend Kevin Love to Los Angeles. Love and James won the 2016 NBA championship together when they were both playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“And also I’m hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland, Kevin Love, could likely be joining the Lakers, too,” Spears said. “Unrestricted free agent, rejoining his old buddy. And so I could see those two guys being reunited there.”

That means another veteran presence alongside Luka Doncic, who has been pitted as the face of the Lakers.

Lakers Have A Problem

According to another NBA insider, Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are in a dilemma about LeBron James for next season.

“The Lakers have a problem. The Lakers don’t want to lose LeBron James, but they don’t want to pay him $50 million for it because the rest of the league isn’t going to come bidding $50 million,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“If you want LeBron to take a pay cut, you better bring him a reason to take a pay cut. I think LeBron would be open to that.”

The Lakers have been looking to build around Doncic for next season. A pay cut would allow the team to get better pieces around him to possibly contend and give James another shot at a title.