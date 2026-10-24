Full Insults Revealed From Luka Doncic Vs Yaxel Lendeborg

Popular NBA trash talk lip reader Legendz Productions released a video going into the Luka Doncic vs Yaxel Lendeborg trash talk. Opening night saw Luka’s Los Angeles Lakers destroying Yaxel’s Golden State Warriors for a one-sided victory. However, the trash talk exchanged between both players became the most memorable story of the night. Lendeborg got a technical foul, while Doncic won the battle and was vocal about it.

Legendz revealed the following quotes during the first tense moments:

Yaxel: That s**t is weak as f**k. Ain’t nobody going for that weak ass s**t. Luka: You can’t guard. What are you talking about? You can’t f’ng guard me, man. Yaxel: That s**t is weak as f**k. That s**t is weak as f**k.

The next interaction came when Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sent Lendeborg to the bench:

Luka: Come back out, p***y. I’m waiting for you. Yaxel: You ain’t doing s**t on me. You ain’t score on me.

Towards the end of the second half, the most memorable exchange resulted in a Lendeborg technical foul:

Yaxel: You’re trash as f**k. Luka: Shut up, p***y. Yaxel: You’re trash. You suck. (refs called technical)

Doncic chimed back in with one more brutal comment to Lendeborg in the second half:

Luka: Hey bro you’re 24 and a rookie. Relax.

All these exchanges led to the hostility growing and the two developing a beef. Yaxel took on a Draymond Green level role of instigating. Post-game comments saw Lendeborg revealing he no longer respects Doncic, and Luka standing pat that he was just replying to the rookie running his mouth.

Understanding Luka Doncic’s Reason For Hostility

The overall point made by Doncic was that he felt Lendeborg was out of line as a rookie for talking trash. History has shown that Luka will always talk trash back to opponents from both his Lakers and Dallas Mavericks tenures across the league.

The Lakers also had the definitively better night with both Doncic and new center Walker Kessler dominating the Warriors all game. Luka was not going to let Yaxel upstage him while he was the obvious better player, and his team was decisively better.

Things escalated when Lendeborg and Doncic kept going at each other, but Luka was smart to avoid getting a technical foul. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry felt the referees should have called one on Doncic. However, Yaxel was the only one to get baited into a technical foul during the trash talk moments.

Understanding Yaxel Lendeborg’s Side Of Story

Lendeborg was more vocal after the game about why he lost all the respect he had for Doncic. The reputation of Luka complaining to referees was brought up by Yaxel for the reasoning behind it. Doncic has fully embraced being the face of the Lakers after LeBron James left them in free agency.

The motivation to talk more trash for Luka saw Lendeborg refusing to back down, even when things were going against him. Yaxel has a reputation for speaking his mind and did that on opening night. The next Warriors vs Lakers game will be must-see tv for the next step in the Doncic vs Lendeborg rivalry.