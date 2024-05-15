Lakers Have Interest in Trading for $215 Million 3-Time All-Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers will have options to improve their roster this offseason, potentially adding a third star to the mix around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have an interest in Trae Young, who could fit the mold of what they’re looking for.

“Where Young will fall among the pecking order of available talent this offseason has been a predominant question league personnel are discussing throughout this combine week,” Fischer wrote on May 15. “The Lakers, for example, are one team that holds interest in Young after Los Angeles held trade discussions with Atlanta about Dejounte Murray back in February, sources said.”

However, Fischer wrote that they’ll have to consider other options before they trade those three first-round picks and players to match salaries with Young, who’s on a $215.1 million contract.

“The Lakers are now armed with three first-round picks to pursue a premier talent to team with James and Davis, but Los Angeles will have to consider other options before committing any type of capital for Young.”

Los Angeles Lakers Could Wait Until Donovan Mitchell and Others Are Traded

If the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Young, Fischer reported that they’ll be patient, waiting for a player like Donovan Mitchell to figure out his future.

“Any team and any front office, armed with draft capital and looking to improve, from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, or New Orleans and Philadelphia, or the always star-hunting Miami Heat, will be patient with any possible approach for Young, until there’s greater clarity on someone of Mitchell’s pedigree,” Fischer wrote.

Brian Windhorst on an episode of “Get Up” on ESPN on May 15 said the Lakers have their offer ready for Mitchell.

“I’m trying to walk the line, because I don’t want anybody to freak out in my hometown of Cleveland, but there a number of teams that have their offers ready. They’re ready,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst was asked if the Lakers are one of the teams ready to make an offer, to which he responded “Absolutely.”

Would Trae Young or Mitchell Be a Better Fit?

Young, 25-years-old and a three-time All-Star, averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists during the 2023-24 season. He’s regarded as one of the best offensive players in the NBA as he can create for himself and others, potentially being a positive player to add next to James and Davis.

However, his defense has been an issue throughout his career. Standing at just 6-foot-1 and 164 pounds, Young has a tough time defending other guards, which could be an issue when the Los Angeles Lakers have to defend some of the top guards in the Western Conference.

Mitchell, a five-time All-Star, is 27-years-old. He averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He also had a career-high 1.8 steals per game in the 2023-24 season.

The New York native isn’t viewed as a high-level defender, but standing 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he offers more on that end of the floor from a size standpoint.

As the Lakers look to move assets and make a splash this offseason, their decisions will have a major impact on the future of the organization.