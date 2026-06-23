Report: Lakers Showing Interest in Player Included in Giannis Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have been included in a lot of rumors with the NBA offseason starting to heat up. However, they were not one of the teams involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

As the Lakers look to build a championship roster around Luka Doncic, they are expected to be active this offseason.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat shook up the landscape of the NBA. Antetokounmpo was traded to the Heat, along with Bobby Portis, in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a 2031 first-round pick, a 2033 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick.

With the trade being agreed to, there is still time for other teams to jump in. It sounds like Los Angeles might have interest in doing just that.

A new report has suggested that the Lakers have interest in acquiring one of the players included in the Antetokounmpo trade.

Lakers Reportedly Interested in Trading for Kel’el Ware

According to a report from NBA insider Michael Scott of HoopsHype, Los Angeles has interest in acquiring young center Kel’el Ware.

“Elsewhere, within league circles, there was palpable chatter about the Pistons hoping to get involved in the Antetokounmpo trade to land Herro, while dangling assets such as Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson, and draft compensation, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

“In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers were linked with trade interest in Kel’el Ware over the past couple of days, sources said.”

Ware would be a very interesting addition for the Lakers. They could use an upgrade over Deandre Ayton at the center position. He could be that guy.

What Would Kel’el Ware Bring to the Lakers?

Originally drafted by Miami with the No. No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Ware has shown a lot of improvement throughout his first two seasons.

Last season with the Heat, the 22-year-old center played in 77 games and made 34 starts. He averaged 11.1 points per game to go along with nine rebounds and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three-point range.

Would the Bucks be willing to flip Ware after acquiring him in the Antetokounmpo trade? That remains to be seen, but it’s an option worth exploring for Los Angeles.

Plenty of moves are expected to follow the Antetokounmpo trade. The Lakers may have a prime opportunity to strike and add more talent around Doncic.

Keep an eye on Ware as a potential target for Los Angeles. He may not be available, but the Lakers have at least had interest in figuring out a way to acquire him.