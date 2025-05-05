Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land Big Man Who Once Tried to Fight LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season ended far earlier than most expected. Even people who may have picked the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 likely didn’t expect the series to last only five games.

Regardless, the Lakers clearly didn’t have the pieces to go on a title run this season. A big reason for that was their lack of size.

Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len were basically unplayable for much of the series, but the Lakers didn’t have the size to replace them. This offseason, general manager Rob Pelinka isn’t being shy about the team’s need for a center.

Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports pitched a trade that sends Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028 to the Detroit Pistons for Isaiah Stewart and Lindy Waters III

“Beef Stew and LeBron James may have some, well, beef dating back to the 2021 tussle in which both were suspended, but if James wants an elite rim protector, it’ll be harder to find one better than Detroit’s 23-year-old center,” Haberstroh wrote.

“Stewart took a backseat to rising star Jalen Duren in 2024-25, but with a near 7-foot-5 wingspan, Stewart remains a monster in the paint. This past season, Stewart led all players in defensive field-goal percentage at the rim, allowing just 46% shooting by the basket while nearby, according to NBA.com player-tracking data (min. over 200 shots defended).”

LeBron James & Stewart Have a History

Stewart is the type of player the Lakers need. He’s not particularly tall for a center at 6-foot-8, but he’s one of the most physical players in the NBA.

Pairing him with a more finesse center who can be a lob threat would be big for the Lakers. That said, there’s some drama that might need to be smoothed over. Back in 2021, LeBron James had hit Stewart in the face while trying to block him out.

Stewart then decided to go after James, and it took several players and officials to slow him down from the attack. Both players got suspended for the situation. It’s not clear if the two have had a chance to clear the air since.

James maintained that the blow to Stewart’s face was an accident. It happened four years ago, so it shouldn’t be something that keeps a trade from happening.

Lakers Can’t Go Into Next Season Without a Better Center

The Lakers’ Round 1 loss is further proof that small ball doesn’t work if the team isn’t the Golden State Warriors with Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Los Angeles was putting far too much pressure on Luka Doncic and James.

The Lakers aren’t going to do anything next season without a significant upgrade at center. Hayes is a free agent, and it’s hard to see him being brought back. He was a decent lob threat for Doncic during the regular season, but a complete non-factor in the playoffs.

The Lakers will have options. Stewart’s an intriguing player, but he won’t be the only center the team looks at. Any team with a good center is likely to get a call from Los Angeles this offseason.