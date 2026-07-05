Lakers Newcomer Gets Harsh Outlook Amid ‘Limitations’

If you’re piecing together your Los Angeles Lakers depth chart and hoping to find a credible spot for new guard Jaden Hardy, acquired from the Wizards in a trade for Deandre Ayton, you can probably save some time–just put him at the back. The Lakers have roster holes, but not when it comes to ballhandling and scoring in the backcourt. Thus, the chances of seeing much Hardy in regular rotation minutes is, ultimately, thin.

The Lakers have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, of course, and they will play about 35 minutes each at the two guard spots. That leaves about 26 minutes in the backcourt, and most of that will go to newly signed backup Collin Sexton. Rookie Cameron Carr and new addition Quentin Grimes will get minutes at shooting guard, too, with Bronny James/Dalton Knecht making some cameo appearances, if both or either stays in L.A.

Hardy, a 2022 second-round pick, can score–he averaged 12.6 points for Washington in 23 games to close last season and is a career 38.6% shooter–but he is just 6-foot-3 and struggles defensively.

Lakers Have Depth Ahead of Jaden Hardy

Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic was asked about the prosects of Hardy getting time in L.A., and was bearish, to say the least.

“People have been really wanting the Lakers to have a certain amount of ballhandling, scoring chops off the bench, which I get to a degree,” Buha said. “But at the end of the day, the offense is going to funnel through Luka primarily, if it is going to funnel through anyone else, it is going to be Austin. And whatever scraps are left over will be dispersed through Grimes and Sexton. There is not all this ballhandling and usage to go around for a guy like a Jaden Hardy who is clearly behind all those guys in the pecking order, especially when you factor in his immense defensive limitations and also those defensive limitations at his size.”

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Jaden Hardy Plays Poor Defense

Even if the Lakers had no plans to play first-round Cameron Carr right away, Hrady would struggle to see the floor. But Carr has looked smooth early in summer league, and probably will get some opportunities with a thin rotation.

“The Lakers drafted a guy at his (position). Hardy is a shooting guard, he is not a point guard,” Buha said. “He is not a high-level passer/playmaker. He is a scorer. And he is a good scorer, a good one-on-one scorer, he’s got good midrange and 3-point efficiency, he is good at getting into the paint, he is not good at finishing. But, he has got the bag. He’s got the moves.

“He’s just not a defender and they drafted a 6-foot-5 version of him who does project as a more athletic, longer, better finisher, better shooter, better defender in Cameron Carr. So I don’t see any realistic scenario in which (Hardy) plays.”

Lakers Needed Money, Picks in Deandre Ayton Trade

That does beg the question: Why did the Lakers trade away Deandre Ayton, who would have been a very good backup center option behind Walker Kessler, for Hardy and two second-rounders?

Pretty simple. Hardy makes $6 million this season, and Ayton makes $8 million. The Lakers are trying to amass cash savings to add another wing. Also, getting two second-round picks is huge for a franchise that has almost no tradeable draft capital. The Lakers can attach those picks to try to dump salaries elsewhere.