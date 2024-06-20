Lakers’ LeBron James Predicted to Sign $162 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers are willing to give LeBron James “any contract structure” he seeks in a new deal. This is according to the Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Shams Charania.

“LeBron James returning to the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t necessarily a lock, although he can still get the most money from L.A.,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote on June 20. “Outside of pushing for a trade to a contender, re-signing with the Lakers or joining the Philadelphia 76ers are his only real options.

“James will decline his player option and sign a new three-year, $162 million deal, the most he can get given the over-38 rule. By opting out instead of extending off his player option, he gives up about $2.3 million in total money yet gets to negotiate a no-trade clause into the deal.”

A no-trade clause would be a rare caveat for the NBA, though not for James.

He is one of just 10 players in league history to receive such a stipulation in his contract. The clause has also proven detrimental in recent instances.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was deemed to have the most toxic contract in the league. His clause came with a five-year, $251 million contract. He also kept the clause after his trade to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards.

But it could be a moot point.

“The Lakers don’t really have any other option here,” Swartz wrote. “Expect James to re-sign on one last max deal.”

LeBron James ‘Continues to Defy Father Time’

James got his no-trade clause in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The difference was he was 31 years old going into his age-32 season. He is 39 years old and will turn 40 in December.

That means the Lakers would potentially be locked in with James through his age-42 season.

“The contract would be the largest in his career,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote. “A three-year max salary for a 39-year-old would normally be deemed as a toxic contract, but James just played his most games since 2017-18 and continues to defy Father Time, shooting a career-high 41.6% on 3-pointers.

“James could also go the short-term route and sign a two-year, $104 million contract. The second year would be a player option, allowing James to once again become a free agent next offseason.”

James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds last season. He is the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-oldest player to post those marks in a single season among qualifiers, per Stathead.

Lakers ‘Prioritized Anthony Davis’ ‘Voice’ in J.J. Redick Hire

It would also come as the Lakers “prioritized” Anthony Davis’ ‘voice’ in hiring JJ Redick as head coach according to The Athletic.

“The timing of Redick’s hire is notable, as he will join Los Angeles’ roster-planning ahead of the NBA Draft on June 26-27 — the first day the Lakers can trade their three tradeable picks (2024, ’29 and ’31). It also puts a leader in place ahead of James’ looming free agency. The 39-year-old superstar must decide whether to exercise his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season by June 29,” Buha and Charania wrote on June 20.

“James’ decision, and how the Lakers reshape their roster around him and Davis, will determine Los Angeles’ direction next season.”