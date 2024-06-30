Lakers Could Land 4-Time Champion at ‘Steep’ Discount: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are positioned to secure one of the premier free agents this offseason. Who that will be remains to be seen. But they are among the top teams linked to four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

His exit from the Golden State Warriors appears imminent.

“It’s shaping to be a fascinating mid-level market, especially with word circulating among league personnel that Thompson could be willing to take that amount in order to join the Lakers or Clippers,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on June 30. “That would be a steep drop from the two-year, roughly $50 million offer Thompson declined at the start of this past season.”

Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc last season in a down year across the board.

"What I was told is that Klay Thompson is seeking a fresh start." – @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/3TmDaeRbUr — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 30, 2024

He also shifted to a bench role but was back in the starting lineup by season’s end.

“He [Thompson] remains on the list of secondary wing options for Philly should [Paul] George spurn the Sixers, sources said. Dallas appears to be the one of, if not the strongest suitors for Thompson, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

Dallas, Orlando, and Philadelphia have all been at the forefront of a potential pursuit of Thompson.

Each has more cap room than LA.

LeBron James, Klay Thompson Keen on Warriors Star Landing in LA

James caused a minor stir after opting out of the second year of his two-year, $99 million contract. But James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, clarified the move was to create cap space for the Lakers to improve the roster.

“What he’s telling the Lakers is if they can find an impact player at the mid-level exception, about $13 million – whether that’s a Klay Thompson, a James Harden, a Jonas Valanciunas, maybe a couple others … he will take less on his contract to allow the Lakers to add that exception into their payroll,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski said on “SportsCenter” on June 30.

If they cannot add a star, James will then sign the max contract available to him.

However, interest from Thompson and James in getting the former to LA is adding to the intrigue.

“As we’ve been reporting for 24-plus hours: Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors looks increasingly imminent … with LeBron James hopeful, per league sources today, that the Lakers can mount a bid to challenge Dallas,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein posted on X on June 29.

Thompson was also said to be keen on the idea before Fischer’s report on a potential MLE deal.

“Sources: Klay Thompson is intrigued about playing with the Lakers and LeBron James, provided he re-signs with the Lakers,” the LA Times’ Brad Turner posted on X on June 29. Thompson plans on talking with the Lakers, as well as Dallas.”

Klay Thompson’s Dad Wants Lakers to Sign Son

There is certainly interest from Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson, a former Laker and current team broadcaster.

A fan professed their affinity for the Warriors star in a comment under the elder Thompson’s post about soccer. They said they were “praying” the younger Thompson would join the Lakers. Thompson replied in kind.

Me too 🙏🏽🏀 — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 30, 2024

Whether or not the Lakers can boast another father-son tandem remains to be seen.