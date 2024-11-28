Lakers Legend James Worthy Sends Clear Message on Rookie’s Fluctuating Role

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy put a stamp of approval on JJ Redick’s decision to bring back Dalton Knecht to the starting lineup.

“He plays well with that unit,” Worthy said of Knecht after the rookie scored a team-high 20 points in the Lakers’ 119-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. “And for a young player who has that type of talent, you got to find the right uniform. He could shoot, but not as a great shooter with the second unit, because it’s something about it just doesn’t flow the same. Shots didn’t come as easy.”

Knecht’s return immensely helped the Lakers snap a three-game losing skid.

Worthy made it clear Knecht should remain in the starting lineup moving forward.

“I think that’s a keeper,” Worthy said.

James Worthy Praises Dalton Knecht’s IQ

Knecht returned to his high-scoring ways with the starting unit after a pair of single-digit outings off the bench over the Lakers’ last two losses.

Worthy, who won three championships with the Lakers in the 1980s, believes Knecht is better suited playing with the team’s stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Getting easier shots led to more defensive juice for the rookie swingman. Aside from leading the team in scoring, Knecht added eight rebounds and two steals.

“I like the fact that I think his antennas are up right away on both his on the court,” Worthy said of Knecht. “Sometimes, when a rookie sits on the bench, he doesn’t come in with the same type of intensity. His intensity starts from the beginning because he’s out there with starters.

“He knows he’s under the microscope, but he knows he’s needed. Had a couple of plays where he went back door for some layups and made some nice dimes. He understands the game. So I think playing with that unit, he flows better because his IQ is there. His IQ is at that level where you can play with LeBron and AD and play well.”

JJ Redick on Lineup Shakeup

Redick seems to agree with Worthy’s sentiment about the Lakers’ rising rookie.

“I think what Dalton is [he’s] a threat and a weapon, and that changes the dynamic of our offense,” Redick told reporters when asked to compare him to Cam Reddish, whom he replaced in the starting unit.

Though Redick also said their game plan to switch everything against the San Antonio Spurs also factored into his decision in putting Knecht back into the starting lineup.

“I think you sometimes just got to look at numbers, and we are in constant communication with our analytics group,” Redick told reporters. “But we recognize that you probably need about 250 minutes to really gain stuff and look at something in terms of lineup data.

“And we’re not there yet with some of these lineups, but we felt like the [Knecht] stuff was great, and tonight was trying to figure out a way to get a win. Knowing that we were going to be redding (switching) one through five as the game plan, it just felt like a game that we could get him in there.”

Will Redick switch lineups again based on matchups, or will he follow Worthy’s advice?