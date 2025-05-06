Former Defensive Player of the Year Named as Top Lakers Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers head into the offseason with an obvious need: Center. There were already concerns about the position before the playoffs, and the team’s Round 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves only further proved how big the need is.

Luckily, there should be some interesting options available to Los Angeles. However, if they really want to upgrade the center position, they may have to look at the trade market instead of free agency.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed the top center targets for the Lakers this offseason, and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. was atop the list.

“Jackson is one of the league’s best rim protectors and shot blockers,” Bailey wrote. “One of his few weaknesses (rebounding) is a strength of Luka’s. And unlike some of the other options above, Jackson isn’t just a threat as a roller out of ball screens. He’s a pick-and-pop option who can keep the lane clear for Luka’s drives, too.

“Of course, Memphis would have to play ball for this possibility to become reality, and it may be intent on building around Jackson going forward. But again, if the Grizzlies look at the results of the last couple seasons and choose to start over, L.A. can at least present a competitive offer for JJJ.”

Adding Jackson Would Likely Cost

Jackson would be one of the best center options the Lakers could find. Not only has he averaged over 22 points a game the last two seasons, but he was also the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Not to mention that he’s only 25 and has played in over 60 games in each of the last four seasons.

However, he’s likely going to cost more than what the Lakers were willing to give up to get Mark Williams. The Grizzlies are probably going to want Austin Reaves in a Jackson deal, but that might be difficult for Los Angeles to accept, especially if LeBron James retires or announces next season will be his last.

Perhaps a package centered around Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura and draft picks would be appealing to Memphis. Jackson is one of the best centers in the NBA, but the Grizzlies aren’t going anywhere. Landing a couple of first-round picks from the Lakers would have to at least get them to listen.

Rob Pelinka Honest About Center Need

The Lakers know they need a center, which was proven by the failed Williams trade before the deadline. That would’ve set the team up at the position for years, but Williams’ injury history was too much for Los Angeles to accept.

Regardless, general manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka knows that they have to address the center need this offseason.

“It’s very clear, and it was clear then and we spoke to it, that this team and this roster needs more size and needs a center position,” Pelinka said. “That’s a very clear and obvious byproduct of trading potentially the best big in the league to Dallas to get a point guard. Of course that’s going to open up a huge hole.

“As I said before, the trade deadline and the moments up to it don’t allow you the requisite time to explore every single unturned stone to add a big to our roster. We just didn’t have the time after the Luka trade but now we do.”