Lakers Announce Good News on $48 Million Forward as NBA Trade Deadline Looms

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is nearing his return, as the team announced on Tuesday, January 7, that he “has made meaningful strides” in his recovery from foot surgery in the offseason.

“Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has made meaningful strides in his return-to-play progression and has advanced to full-court activities with contact. The team will continue to monitor his ramp-up to ensure a successful return,” the Lakers said in a statement, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters before they face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, January 7, that Vanderbilt has progressed to 5-on-5 action against the team’s coaches.

“The Lakers want to have Vanderbilt get in some 5-on-5 against players in practice – either with the Lakers or South Bay – before he will be cleared to return to game action,” McMenamin reported.

Redick added that Vanderbilt will be on a minute restriction when he returns.

Jarred Vanderbilt-Dorian-Finney Smith Defensive Duo

The news was a welcome development for the Lakers, who wanted to evaluate what they have before making another move as the February 6 trade deadline looms. They have a 2-2 record with new acquisitions Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton entering Tuesday’s contest.

Finney-Smith has strengthened the Lakers’ perimeter defense. Vanderbilt’s impending return would give the Lakers two versatile defenders.

A 6-foot-8 chiseled forward with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Vanderbilt has the bulk to match up against frontcourt players and the athleticism to defend guards and perimeter players.

Vanderbilt played a key role in the Lakers reaching the 2023 Western Conference Finals. During that playoff run, he was assigned the role of guarding the opposition’s wing scorer, a job he performed exceptionally.

For his defensive versatility, Vanderbilt was rewarded with a four-year, $48 million contract extension that will keep him with the Lakers through the 2027-28 season. He missed 53 games last season with a midfoot sprain.

Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field in 29 games last season. On the other hand, Finney-Smith averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first four games with the Lakers. But both forwards’ impact on the floor goes beyond their numbers.

Bradley Beal Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause for Lakers

The Lakers are one of the few teams that Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause, according to John Gambodoro, the longtime Sports Radio Talk Show host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

“As for Beal the no-trade looms large. He could have [gone] to Milwaukee before he ended up in Phoenix but that was turned down. Have heard he would waive no trade for LA, Miami, Denver but I do believe there are a few others that he could ultimately decide work for him,” Gambodoro wrote in a post on X.

The Beal experiment in Phoenix isn’t working as the Suns moved the three-time NBA All-Star guard to the bench, along with veteran center Jusuf Nurkic.

However, the Lakers are not interested in adding a third star after the failed Russell Westbrook experiment, according to Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike.

“Instead of frantically hunting for a third star or pushing chips in on a starting-caliber center, the Lakers, rival executives believe, will move in different ways than it might’ve seemed earlier this season,” Woike wrote.