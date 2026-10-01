Ex-Lakers Champion Center Joins D’Angelo Russell On New Team In China

Former championship-winning center for the Los Angeles Lakers, Javale McGee, has signed a new contract with the Shanghai Sharks, now set to join another ex-Laker, D’Angelo Russell, in the Chinese Basketball Association.

While Russell’s move to China was seen as a bit surprising, McGee last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, and more recently took the court for several teams across the globe before now being set to join the Sharks.

Clearly, McGee isn’t done playing basketball, but after winning his third NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, his time playing in the USA slowly came to a halt, now continuing the international stage of his career at 36 years old.

Champion Lakers Center Joins D’Angelo Russell In China

McGee previously played in Puerto Rico, Australia, and the CBA’s Beijing Ducks before it was announced he was joining Russell in Shanghai.

“Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee has officially joined the Shanghai Sharks, putting two longtime NBA veterans on the same CBA roster after the Chinese club also signed guard D’Angelo Russell,” Basketnews.com wrote, after the signing was announced. “In 26 (previous) CBA appearances for Beijing, McGee averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.”

Along with Russell, former NBA players Hasaan Whiteside and Brandon Goodwin are also current members of the Sharks.

“The Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association have signed Javale McGee, joining D’Angelo Russell on the team, the league announced,” the account premeballing wrote in a post. “Russell, 30, was previously waived by the Memphis Grizzlies a week ago after playing for the Mavs last season. McGee, 38, last played for the Sacramento Kings two seasons ago. Russell and McGee officially find their new homes in China with the Sharks.”

For Russell, another former Lakers player, his move was a bit more shocking compared to McGee, considering the big man had already been playing in China, compared to his new teammate who was previously still fighting for a spot on an NBA roster.

Javale McGee In The NBA

Though he hit his most famous point in the NBA for his appearances on Shaqtin A Fool, McGee carved out a strong career as a backup center for 15 years.

After starting his career with the Washington Wizards for four seasons, he then joined the Denver Nuggets for some of the best seasons of his career.

McGee then bounced around from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Dallas Mavericks before joining the Golden State Warriors as a key piece in two different championship runs.

After winning two titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, McGee signed with the Lakers in 2018, putting up one of the best seasons of his career, starting in most of the games he played with averages of 12 points, 7.5 rebounds, and two blocks on 62.4% shooting.

He helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship the next year, playing alongside star big man Anthony Davis. That season saw McGee start in every single one of the 68 games he played, the only time in his career he did that.

The three-time title-winner then bounced the league to several more teams, but last played for the Sacramento Kings two seasons ago. Along with the championships, McGee has career averages of 7.6 points, five rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks on 54.8% shooting from the field.

Now, he joins another former Lakers player, Russell, in China as his basketball career continues.