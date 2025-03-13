Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes Injury Update Raises ‘Concern’

C oncerns begin to grow surrounding Los Angeles Lakers starting center Jaxson Hayes as he is set to miss his third straight game.

The Lakers have listed Hayes out for Thursday’s critical game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the latest NBA official injury report with right knee contusion.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, an NBA and NFL injury expert and owner of the San Diego-based Evolving Motion Physical Therapy, expressed his concern on the 7-foot center.

“Starting to gain some concern with Jaxson Hayes being OUT a third consecutive game with a knee contusion. He continues to have knee swelling. Concern would mount if he misses further games and needs imaging,” Dr. Jeffries wrote on X.

Hayes sustained the injury before fouling out in overtime of their 113-109 win over the New York Knicks at home on March 6.

In 19 starts this season, Hayes averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.2 minutes.

He’s the only viable vertical lob threat for Luka Dončić. With Hayes out, the Lakers sorely missed his interior presence in back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

The concerning injury update from the Lakers is opposite to what Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters before their 111-101 loss in Boston on March 8.

“Don’t think it’s anything serious,” Redick said at the time. “We’ve just been monitoring his swelling and his mobility. He’ll be out. And hopefully, he’s back soon.”

Without Hayes, LeBron James (left groin strain) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), the Lakers will be severely undersized against the Bucks’ twin towers of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

LeBron Returns to L.A.

James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, ESPN reported on Wednesday, March 12. The 40-year-old forward sustained a left groin strain in the Lakers’ 111-101 loss to their arch-rivals Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 8.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday, March 9, that James is expected to miss at least one to two weeks with the injury.

James suffered the injury in the final 6:44 of their 111-101 loss to their arch-rivals Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 8. It was a crushing blow for the Lakers, who were the best defensive team since Jan. 15 with James engaged defensively.

James previously had the same injury which led to a 17-game absence during the 2018-19 season, his first year with the Lakers. The Lakers were fourth in the Western Conference at the time of James’ first groin injury. Without him, a young Lakers team back then went 5-12 and ultimately fell out of contention for the playoffs.

But he is confident this time, it’s not as serious as that one.

“It’s not as bad,” James told reporters after their loss in Boston.

Rich Paul Preaches Patience on LeBron’s Recovery

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul was non-committal on when his top client can return from his groin injury.

“He knows his body better than anybody, so we kind of have to follow him there,” Paul said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, March 11. “So I won’t put a timetable on it. I’ll let LeBron decide what was to be done there. He has a great trainer and medical staff with the Lakers, and Mike Nancias (Lakers athletic trainer) leads that for him and so, I’ll just be in a lockstep with those guys.”

Paul pointed out that James’ season started with Team USA in their Olympic gold medal run.

“So, there’s been a lot of basketball playing for the older guys,” Paul continued. “When you have this type of injury, you have to manage it properly.”