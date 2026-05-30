Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss Has 2-Word Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Latest Move

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss did not need many words to show her support for Luka Doncic‘s latest move away from the NBA hardwood.

After Doncic announced his involvement in an ambitious basketball project aimed at bringing elite professional basketball back to Rome, Buss responded on social media with a simple two-word message: “Love this!”

The exchange quickly gained attention across the basketball world as more details emerged about a project that could eventually become part of the NBA’s long-term plans for expansion into Europe.

Luka Doncic Teams Up With Former Mavericks Executive Donnie Nelson

According to an announcement Friday, Doncic is part of an ownership group led by former Dallas Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson that has purchased Italian professional basketball club Vanoli Cremona.

Nelson, who famously helped bring Doncic to Dallas after acquiring him on draft night in 2018, serves as the lead investor and managing partner of the group.

The ownership consortium also includes legendary Italian coach Valerio Bianchini and former European star Rimantas Kaukėnas.

As part of the acquisition, the group announced plans to relocate the club from Cremona to Rome, with the franchise expected to begin play in Italy’s top basketball division, Lega Basket Serie A, during the 2026-27 season.

The ownership group has also formally submitted a bid for the team to become Rome’s representative in the NBA’s proposed European basketball league.

Luka Doncic Shares Vision for Basketball in Rome

Doncic described the project as a long-term investment in the future of European basketball.

“I have dreamed about owning a team in Europe for a long time, to finally have this happen is amazing,” Doncic said in a statement.

“Vanoli has a great history, and we are ready to take it to the next level in Rome. We have an amazing group of partners, and I really believe we can do something special for basketball in Italy and Europe.”

Before becoming an NBA superstar, Doncic developed into one of Europe’s top players with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, helping the club win multiple championships before entering the NBA.

His latest venture represents another significant connection to the European basketball landscape that helped launch his professional career.

NBA Europe Plans Add Significance to Rome Project

The investment comes at a critical time for international basketball.

Earlier this year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA and FIBA are working together on the creation of NBA Europe, a new competition that could launch as early as 2027.

Rome has consistently been identified as one of the preferred host cities for the proposed league.

According to the NBA, NBA Europe could feature as many as 16 clubs, including 12 permanent franchises and four rotating qualifiers. Other targeted markets reportedly include London, Manchester, Paris, Lyon, Berlin, Munich, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Athens and Istanbul.

By acquiring Vanoli Cremona’s Serie A license and relocating the team to Rome, the ownership group has positioned itself to become a serious contender for one of those coveted spots.

Lakers Star Expands Global Basketball Footprint

For the Lakers, the project serves as another reminder of Doncic’s growing influence beyond the NBA.

Beginning next season, Doncic’s three-year, $165 million contract with Los Angeles will officially take effect, solidifying him as the franchise’s centerpiece and long-term face of the organization.

His involvement in a high-profile European ownership venture only adds to his stature as one of basketball’s most recognizable global figures.

Nelson believes the project can restore Rome’s place in the sport.

“Rome deserves world-class basketball, and we are excited to be bringing it back,” Nelson said in a statement. “This city has been without top-flight basketball for too long. That changes now.”

For Buss and the Lakers, the venture represents more than an off-court investment. It is another example of their superstar helping shape the future of basketball on a global scale while continuing to strengthen the sport’s presence across Europe.