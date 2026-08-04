Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

On Tuesday, Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime reported the news that the Toronto Raptors are signing Trey Jemison.

He had spent last season with the New York Knicks.

In 13 games, Jemison averaged 1.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

Haynes wrote: “NEWS: Free agent center Trey Jemison and Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement on a two-way contract, league sources tell me. The NBA champ finds a new home.”

Recent Lakers Player Signs With New NBA Team

Jemison spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that time, he averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 22 games.

The 26-year-old also appeared in four games for the South Bay Lakers (G League).

Jemison was released by the Lakers last summer.

Looking At The Rest Of Jemison’s Career

Before the Knicks and Lakers, Jemison had spent time with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans (over three seasons).

His career averages are 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 76 games.

He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@LetsTalkKnicks_: “Good luck Trey, and thank you champ!”

Esfandiar Baraheni: “Jemison fills up the final 2-way spot for the Raptors. Played for the Knicks last year + has played for the Lakers in the past.”

Blake Murphy: “Another big body for Raptors depth. The 2-way spots are full for now, but those can be very flexible as far as converting a guy to standard deal or cutting someone after camp. Bittle figures to be a camp/905 factor with a chance to get in that convo.”