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Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime reported the news that the Toronto Raptors are signing Trey Jemison.

He had spent last season with the New York Knicks.

In 13 games, Jemison averaged 1.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

Haynes wrote: “NEWS: Free agent center Trey Jemison and Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement on a two-way contract, league sources tell me. The NBA champ finds a new home.”

Recent Lakers Player Signs With New NBA Team

GettyTrey Jemison III #55 of the Los Angeles Lakers lays up a shot against Sidy Cissoko #91 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center on April 13, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

Jemison spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that time, he averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 22 games.

The 26-year-old also appeared in four games for the South Bay Lakers (G League).

GettyTrey Jemison III #55 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives at Moda Center before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 13, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

Jemison was released by the Lakers last summer.

Looking At The Rest Of Jemison’s Career

GettyTrey Jemison III #50 of the New York Knicks celebrates with fans during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

Before the Knicks and Lakers, Jemison had spent time with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans (over three seasons).

His career averages are 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 76 games.

He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.

Social Media Reacts

GettyTrey Jemison III #50 of New York Knicks looks on during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 04, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@LetsTalkKnicks_: “Good luck Trey, and thank you champ!”

Esfandiar Baraheni: “Jemison fills up the final 2-way spot for the Raptors. Played for the Knicks last year + has played for the Lakers in the past.”

Blake Murphy: “Another big body for Raptors depth. The 2-way spots are full for now, but those can be very flexible as far as converting a guy to standard deal or cutting someone after camp. Bittle figures to be a camp/905 factor with a chance to get in that convo.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

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