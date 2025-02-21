Lakers Coach JJ Redick Makes Startling Revelation About LeBron James

LeBron James and JJ Redick are both 40.

But James continues to do what Redick and the rest of the 40-year-olds in the world can’t.

“He really just defies anything that’s normal, and not just physical feats and plays‚ it’s the mentality,” Redick told reporters after James added two milestones in the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. “He is a billionaire, and he’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40, after 22 years, with every frickin’ record and every accolade. And the kids will say that I’m glazing him.

“He’s one of the greatest competitors … [and] he’s amazing to coach. He brings it every single day. He sets the standard for how you’re supposed to approach this craft. And that, to me, is the most incredible thing.”

Barely 24 hours after the Lakers absorbed a stinging 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at home, James achieved two historic feats in their bounce-back win.

The Lakers superstar became the first player in NBA history to have multiple 40-point games after turning 40. He also surpassed Vince Carter with his 1,542nd career game to climb to third place on the all-time games played list.

Two Reasons That Keep LeBron James Going

As to why James still keeps on going despite nothing else to prove, he has two reasons.

“I still love the game, and I still have a lot to give to the game, to my teammates and to this league while I’m here,” James told reporters after the win. “I don’t have much time left. So, while I’m here, I’ll try to give what I have when I’m on the court.

“So why? It’s the love of the game and also [to] have the opportunity now to be able to show my son … how to be a professional and what this league is all about and to be along him every single day, that’s a treat.”

Bronny did not see action in Portland but he is scheduled to go down to South Bay and play in their home game against the Valley Suns on Saturday, Feb. 22. On the same day, the Lakers will face their kryptonite, Denver Nuggets, on the road.

In five regular-season games in the G League, Bronny is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 43% overall and 39% from the 3-point line.

Playing Hard and With Poise

James shot 14-of-24 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point line and a perfect 8-of-8 free throws. He added eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes. But he also had 11 turnovers.

James and the Lakers overcame their 22 turnovers which the Trail Blazers converted into 31 points by playing hard and with poise in the end. Los Angeles shot 23-of-25 free throws while Portland only made 14 of 21 free throws.

“The best way to compete in this league is to play hard,” James told reporters. “You can win a lot of games if you’re able to play hard. You can make up for a lot of mistakes. We had 22 turnovers that cost us 31 points. And I had half of them, but it definitely makes up for it when you’re able to counteract a turnover and play hard. That’s going to help us win a lot of games.”