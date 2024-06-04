Fast-Rising TV Star Is Lakers’ Top Choice as Darvin Ham Replacement: Report

ESPN’s fast-rising color commentator JJ Redick has emerged as the frontrunner in the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on June 4.

“No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage,” Charania wrote.

Redick, just three years removed from playing for 16 seasons in the NBA, is on the cusp of landing the most high-profile coaching job after his meteoric rise as a media star.

According to Charania, the belief around the league is the Lakers would officially hire Redick once he’s done with his job as the color commentator for the NBA Finals which begins on Thursday, June 6, in Boston.

The report also added that the Lakers have focused on Redick and James Borrego, a former head coach with the Charlotte Hornets, among many candidates which included Celtics assistant Sam Cassell, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman.

JJ Redick Ticks off No. 1 Goal in Broadcasting Career

In a conference call with select media, including Heavy Sports on June 3, Redick hinted that he is ready to move on to another challenge after reaching the pinnacle of his broadcasting career as part of ESPN’s top-tier crew for the NBA Finals.

“So this was always the goal,” Redick said. “Once I started calling games, it was always the goal. It happened a little faster than I thought it would, and I’m just — again, I think it’s important to note, like, I love this sport. I think that comes through in everything that I do.

I am a fan of this sport. And I think about watching Finals when I was growing up, watching Finals when I played, playing in the NBA Finals in 2009, and these are just, like, iconic moments, and I get to be a part of this. I get to be a part of documenting history.”

Redick started his media career as a podcaster with his “The Old Man and the Three” podcast then branched out to collaborate with Lakers superstar LeBron James with the “Mind The Game” podcast. His TV career kicked off with guesting on ESPN’s sports shows “NBA Today” and “First Take” and then calling games as part of ESPN’s Team B with Richard Jefferson and Ryan Ruoco.

But Doc River’s departure from ESPN to take Milwaukee Bucks’ head coaching job midseason paved the way for Redick to join the network’s top-tier broadcast team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

Coach K’s Influence

Redick’s public appearances, showcasing his basketball mind, coupled with his recent playing experience in the NBA and under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke made him the most intriguing candidate.

“Multiple sources briefed on the matter said one person who has become a respected unofficial resource for the Lakers during the process is legendary former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose deep knowledge of candidates, such as Redick and others, provides a lens into the culture the organization wants and the characteristics of a potential staff around the next head coach,” Charania wrote.

Redick is believed to be the Lakers’ guy, “who has the potential and staying power to be their head man for now and the long-term, as someone who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly gameplan and provide a level of structure and organization.”