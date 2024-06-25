JJ Redick Opens Lakers Tenure with Strong Reaction to Critics

For the fourth time since LeBron James‘ arrival in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers have a new head coach. And JJ Redick didn’t mince words at his introductory press conference and first appearance as head coach.

When asked about any misconceptions or narratives he’ll try and disprove, he was dismissive of the idea altogether.

“It’s a valid question, and I’ve certainly heard everything,” Redick told reporters. “It’s been a really interesting six weeks or so…However I don’t really have a great answer for your question because I really don’t give a (expletive), like honestly. I want to coach the Lakers, I want to coach the team. I don’t want to dispel anything, I don’t. I want to become a great coach in the NBA, I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I (expletive) care about.”

Redick and the Lakers have been a mainstay in headlines since it was announced he’d interview for the job.

A 15-year NBA veteran with no professional coaching experience, the legitimacy of his candidacy was called into question multiple times.

It doesn’t seem to bother Redick.

The 40-year-old first-time head coach sounds excited for the task ahead. That starts with the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency.

Redick Downplays Lack of Experience

The number one critique of Redick is his inexperience. But that’s not how he sees it.

“I have zero coaching experience in the NBA,” Redick said. “But I would argue that I’m very experienced. And it started 22 years ago when I went to Duke and I got to play for Coach K for four years, spent 15 years as a player. Honestly, the last three years have been invaluable in preparing me for this moment.”

Redick has been hosting a podcast alongside James called “Mind the Game” in 2024. He’s put his basketball IQ on display and continued building a relationship with his now-star player.

General manager Rob Pelinka and Redick both think he’s ahead of the curve in player communications. His broadcast experience too.

“Being able to connect to players, talking to them on the podcast, being in coaching interviews with ESPN, calling games, analyzing the game in three different formats,” Redick continued. “All of that has helped prepare me to be an NBA head coach.”

But for now, at least, Redick’s podcast days and non-required media appearances are behind him.

“For the time being, and hopefully it’s a very, very long time, I am excommunicated from the content space,” Redick told reporters. “So there will be no podcast. … I’m done with podcasting for now.”

LeBron Not ‘Involved’ in Lakers’ Coaching Search

Amongst the many narratives that were pressed upon reporters during the presser, was James’ lack of involvement with the hire.

Redick told reporters that he and his former podcast co-host hadn’t spoken in the days leading up to the hire.

“He didn’t provide any advice,” Redick said. “LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job until Thursday afternoon about 30 minutes after I was offered the job. And that was very intentional on both our parts.”

Pelinka made sure to add that James was not involved in the hire. He emphasized the Lakers star as “supportive” throughout the process.

“He (LeBron) was very supportive of our organization in this process,” Pelinka said on June 24. “And that’s a different word and I want to be mindful of the word, than involved. So I’ll say it again. LeBron was supportive of us in our process, but chose not to be heavily involved, and we respected that.”

Redick is James’ fifth rookie head coach in 21 seasons. The only one who shares a championship with him is Tyronn Lue.