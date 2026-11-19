For just the third time this season, and the first time in nearly a month, the Los Angeles Lakers did not get 30 points from Luka Doncic. He was just 10-for-28 from the field, for 29 points, with nine turnovers. As a team, the Lakers shot 38% from the field, including a 3-for-7 night with 10 points for Walker Kessler (coming off a night off and facing his old team) and a 1-for-10 performance from Sandro Mamukelashvili off the bench. The Lakers made 27% of their 3s, and committed 17 turnovers.

It is tough to explain some losses, tough to find a reason that things just don’t fall a team’s way sometimes. Wednesday against the Jazz at home, it was one of those nights for the Lakers, in a 109-97 loss to a team that had been 2-13.

JJ Redick: Lakers ‘Didn’t Play Well’

For Lakers coach JJ Redick, the fact that bad games happen to good teams was pretty much all the explanation he could offer. L.A. was without Austin Reaves, out with a foot injury again, but even if he had been healthy, it might not have changed this clunker of a game.

In his postgame press conference, Redick was asked about issues different players showed throughout the contest. But Redick was blunt in how he saw the outcome:

“I asked the guys: ‘Who in here feels like they played well tonight?’ Nobody raised their hand. So, like, everybody could be better. We could sit here and nitpick every single guy. We can nitpick me. It’s, whatever. My rotation could have been different, maybe got a little more offense, maybe got a little more size at the five with Jaxson (Hayes) or Mo Bamba were there—like, yeah, I got it. We’ll do all that. But we didn’t play well. It’s not Walker, it’s not Luka, it’s not (Quentin Grimes), it’s not Sandro.

“Nobody had a great game.”

The loss ended the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak. They will be off Thursday but back in action on Friday at home against the Kings, with another matchup against the Jazz on Monday.