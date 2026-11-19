Certainly, a 47-point game so early in the season is sure to swing the player splits pretty significantly, but considering how much Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes has been struggling coming off the bench to start the year, his splits are especially egregious.

Grimes as a starter: 24.8 points, 51.9% shooting, 55.3% 3-point shooting.

Grimes off the bench: 5.4 points, 44.7% shooting, 24.0% 3-point shooting.

Originally, when the Lakers agreed to give Grimes a four-year, $60 million contract this summer, it looked as though he was bound for the starting five, with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and whomever the team added at power forward. Instead, the team has gone with Matisse Thybulle as the starter ahead of Grimes.

A Lakers Lineup Change?

Jovan Buha, Lakers beat reporter and namesake of the “Buha’s Block” podcast, noted on Wednesday that, after Grimes’ monster performance on Tuesday, coach JJ Redick was asked about starting Grimes. Buha said the coach has been considering it.

He wrote: “Asked JJ Redick about Quentin Grimes splits as a starter vs. as a bench player, and if he’d consider keeping him in the starting lineup long term. Redick said he hasn’t ruled out making any starting changes, but he added one thing the staff is considering is more minutes without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to get some of the bench guys — Grimes, Sexton, Mamu — going more consistently.”

Quentin Grimes Needs to ‘Find Rhythm’ as a Reserve

Redick addressed Grimes’ struggles as a bench player, which he attributed to an inability to find a rhythm coming into the game cold. For Redick, adding Grimes to the starting lineup makes sense, but there is also the notion that the team should be patient with the current setup.

Said Redick: “Him in particular, I think having a little bit of patience, talked about being very confident as a catch-and-shoot guy, playing off Luka and AR, but also needing to feel like he is in a rhythm. We’ve got to find that balance when we are completely healthy. Clearly, what we have seen from him the last few seasons, he can scale up when needed, as he has done every game he has been in the starting lineup.

“I think the biggest thing is finding that rhythm regardless. We want him to … feel that belief from his teammates and his coaches but also just having that sense of freedom within our system to go and be himself.”