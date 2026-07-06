NBA Legend Joe Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Wizards Trade

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Deandre Ayton had been traded to the Washington Wizards (via the Los Angeles Lakers).

Ayton is coming off his only season with the Lakers where he had averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 67.1% from the field in 72 games.

Charania wrote (on July 3): “Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN.”

Joe Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Wizards Trade

One person to react to the trade was NBA legend Joe Johnson (via Nightcap).

Shannon Sharpe: “Joe, Ayton another victim of the lights too bright in LA?”

Johnson: “Could be or just probably not playing up to the potential… The lights could have been too bright for him in LA… He may go to Washington and ball out… You know what it says to me?… With Washington having three bigs. You got AD, you got Sarr and big Ayton. What they gonna do? They finna get rid of somebody.”

Play

Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Arizona.

He has also had stops with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers over eight years.

His career averages are 15.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 59.9% from the field in 470 games.

Ayton has also appeared in 55 NBA playoff games.

In 2021, he helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Looking At The Wizards

The Wizards have a very intriguing roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

They acquired Anthony Davis (via the Dallas Mavericks), but he has yet to appear in a game for the franchise.

As Johnson alluded to, the Wizards have a lot of big men, so it will be interesting to see what they do with Davis.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears wrote (on June 30): “The Washington Wizards are not interested in trading 10-time NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis and are not listening to trade offers for him, a source told @espn @andscape. Another NBA team exec says Wizards GM Will Dawkins is a huge fan of AD.”

The Wizards are also going into their first full season with Trae Young.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season.