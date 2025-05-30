Paul Pierce Floats Idea of Lakers Swinging Blockbuster Trade for Former MVP

The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting a center this offseason, but most of the talk has been surrounding them adding solid veterans like Walker Kessler or Nic Claxton instead of going after a star. A significant reason for this is that the Lakers lack many valuable tradeable assets.

However, there could be a surprise name to keep an eye on. The Philadelphia 76ers don’t seem to be going anywhere with their current core. The team hasn’t been to the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2000-01 season.

Since Joel Embiid won the MVP for the 2022-23 season, he has played in just 58 games combined over the last two seasons. Embiid has been prone to injuries his whole career, and now the 76ers are saddled with another injury-prone star in Paul George.

George probably isn’t tradeable due to his poor play this season, injuries and contract. Embiid is still making a ton of money through the 2028-29 season, but he’d be more appealing to teams than George.

The quickest way to reset the team could be to trade the former MVP. Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett recently discussed the idea of the Lakers trading for Embiid.

“If you could find a way to get Embiid to the Lakers. LeBron will probably retire another year, Luka and him, where else?” Pierce said on the “Ticket & The Truth with Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce” podcast.

“That’d be crazy if Embiid went to the Lakers,” Garnett replied.

Is a Lakers-Embiid Trade Realistic?

Embiid makes so much money. This trade would get very complicated for the Lakers and 76ers. It’s possible that a third or fourth team would have to be added to make it work.

However, many would’ve thought a Luka Doncic was impossible for the Lakers to make, so crazier things have happened. Whether or not this trade can happen would really depend on how the 76ers feel about Embiid right now.

He’s been the face of the franchise for several years, but it’s becoming more and more clear that he’s not the one to get them over the playoff hump. With the Lakers, Embiid can be the second option most nights behind Doncic and even the third on off nights, thanks to LeBron James. Doncic and James are also proven playoff performers, so there would be less pressure on Embiid during the playoffs.

Would Trading for Embiid Make Lakers Title Favorites?

On the surface, a trio of James, Embiid and Doncic would be one of the best in NBA history. However, it’s been proven time and time again that building superteams doesn’t work in the NBA anymore due to the luxury tax.

The only way the Lakers can trade for Embiid and hope to be great next season is if James takes a significant pay cut. That currently seems unlikely, and he shouldn’t feel pressure to take a pay cut after making another All-NBA team this year.

With James, Doncic and Embiid all making over $40 million a year, the Lakers would have to fill out their roster with a bunch of minimum guys. Considering James is 40 and Embiid is injury-prone, building this team doesn’t seem like a recipe for success unless a lot of things go right for the Lakers.