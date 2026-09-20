Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Posts Life Update

On Sunday, Magic Johnson sent out a post to Instagram with his wife.

Johnson remains very active on social media, posting tons of life updates for fans to see.

His most recent post had over 20,000 likes in four hours.

Johnson wrote: “Cookie and I were blown away last night at the opening of the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art! We’re so proud of our good friends George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson. Everyone has to find time to visit the museum – the art is truly breathtaking!”

Johnson also shared other photos with different captions in the post:

His second photo: “With our great friends Sam and LaTanya Jackson!”

His third photo: “It’s always a pleasure for us to connect with Mayor Karen Bass!”

His fourth photo: “Ran into Sir Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest F1 drivers in history, and Ron Howard, an actor I grew up watching as Richie Cunningham in the sitcom Happy Days!”

His fifth photo: “Cookie, LaTanya and I with amazing actors Cynthia Erivo and Andy Garcia!”

His 6th photo: “Captured from the amazing drone show!”

Comments On Johnson’s IG Post

Here’s what people were saying:

@nesha_caples: “One of my favorite couples. ❤️🔥”

@ninawcooper: “My people! Y’all looking so amazing! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@theekraigsmith: “The GOAT of everything. Much respect King ✊🏿”

@rickmyers973: “Magic a class act”

@cornellreceen.scott: “Amazing great post.🔥”

@m0red0minique: “Y’All really are the standard!”

@studtastic_studios: “It’s such an amazing museum! I was there a couple weeks ago. You could spend countless hours in there soaking it all in, the art and the building.”

@rachellesellshouston: “That’s beautiful!!”

Looking At Johnson

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft after an incredible college career at Michigan State.



He spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers.

The Lakers won five titles during his stint with the franchise.

Johnson had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range in 906 games.

He has appeared in 190 NBA playoff games (117 starts).