Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson celebrated his 67th birthday.

The Basketball Hall of Famer received a lot of love on social media.

Lakers Legend Magic Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Johnson also made a post to Instagram on Saturday.

His post had over 7,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “I want to thank my phenomenal wife Cookie for an exceptional birthday dinner with some of our closest friends! And I want to thank Dave and Tanya Winfield, Dennis and Gina Cage, Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete, and Vanessa Bell Calloway for making time to celebrate my 67th birthday yesterday. God is so good and Cookie – I love you forever!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nesha_caples: “Cookie is shining the light on the Magic Day 🎊 in that dress! Nice picture. I hope the day was enjoyable Happy Birthday 🎂”

Cecil Fielder: “HBD Magic”

@drsandy0206: “Happy birthday Magic! It was the honor of our life to meet you a few months ago at Wake Forest! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!🎂🎉”

@coach_kevin_berlin: “Happy birthday machine. Don’t forget to thank yourself for being that incredible human being with all the things and still be a person who’s see others. Stay safe and healthy forever”

@gathanasiadis15: “Happy Birthday, always with your magic smile !!!”

@mtgal65_: “Happy birthday, Ervin! You’re lucky to have such an amazing wife. Sending lots of love to you, Cookie! 🎂❤️”

Cookie’s Post For Magic

Johnson’s wife Cookie (also made a post for Johnson).

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my forever love 💛 From teenagers to now, I’ve been so blessed to watch you grow through every phase of this beautiful life God has given us. You make me happier than words can say – and some of my favorite moments are still the simplest ones, just us on the water, in our happy place. Here’s to another year of celebrating you and all the ways God continues to bless your life, Earvin. I love you more than you know 😘”