Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Has Surprising Take on Luka Doncic Trade

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic believes that the shocking Luka Doncic trade is good for the NBA as it put all players on notice.

“I think a trade is not such a big thing, but if you trade someone like that, I think it becomes a little bit of a big thing, and maybe players become a little bit serious about it,” Jokic told reporters during his media availability for the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.

While the overwhelming sentiment from fans and people around the NBA on the most shocking trade in NBA history is that the Mavericks were fleeced, Jokic thought it was a win-win deal.

“I kind of think both teams win,” Jokic told reporters. “I think maybe in my opinion, of course, maybe I think Luka is a generational player, generational talent. I’m not saying that [Anthony Davis] is not. I’m just saying that Luka is somebody that we haven’t seen someone like this before, who is affecting the game on so many levels, so many possessions. He was building something there. I think he was hurt, and just — but I think it’s good because then people and players are going to take it more seriously.”

The Dallas Mavericks received Davis, Max Christie, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2029 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap in the deal that was not well-received in Dallas.

Nikola Jokic’s Initial Reaction on Luka Trade

Jokic revealed he sent a text message to Doncic right away after the trade went down on Feb. 2.

“I text him,” Jokic told reporters on Feb. 4. “He felt it, of course. I think he didn’t expect it, of course. I think he just needs to be with family right now, it’s a big move. It’s a business, I don’t know. I think nobody expected it, especially him. I think nobody is safe in the league. But I think he’s going to do a good job. I think he’s the player for a big scene, even though I thought in Dallas he had something special going.”

Doncic, who missed 22 games due to a calf injury, is set to miss his first NBA All-Star game in six years. Jokic, who has developed a strong bond with his fellow European superstar, is missing him.

“It’s weird because we always have a good night before the game,” Jokic told reporters.

Luka Doncic Can Learn From Nikola Jokic

Doncic and Jokic are often viewed in the same lens — the top two European players who are not athletic and play in their own pace but possess high basketball IQ that trumps athleticism.

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP who is in the running for a fourth one against Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, dropped a gem that Doncic might want to pick up.

“I think just by experience, by just knowing — probably staying in shape is the first, staying ready, staying in shape, taking care of your body is probably the first and most important thing,” Jokic told reporters on how he finds ways to keep getting better. “I think it’s just consistency probably is the word.”

According to multiple reports that came out in the aftermath of the stunning trade, one factor that weighed heavily on the Mavericks’ decision was they were betting on Doncic’s body to break down eventually because of his off-court habits that did not change despite their repeated attempts to correct them.

Mavericks Top Brass Shade Luka Doncic to Justify Trade

The Mavericks top brass — from general manager Nico Harrison to team governor Patrick Dumont — alluded to Doncic not embodying the culture that they believe would lead to championship runs.

“One thing about me, I’m not going to talk bad about any players, like that’s not going to do us or me any good,” Harrison told reporters after the trade. “I’ll just say there’s levels to it. There are people that fit the culture and there are people that come in and add to the culture. And those are two distinct things. And I believe the people that are coming in are adding to the culture.”

Dumont referenced the work ethic of past NBA greats who won multiple championships when talking about Doncic’s shocking departure.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win,” Dumont told The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend. “And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.

“That’s who we want. I’m unwavering on this. The entire organization knows this. This is how I operate outside of basketball. This is the only way to be competitive and win. If you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us.”