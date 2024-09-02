$30.2 Million Bruising Center Named as Lakers’ Trade Target

After missing out on bruising center Jonas Valanciunas in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers could revisit him as a trade target, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“There was some interest obviously and he was on LeBron’s uh list,” Buha said of Valanciunas on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on August 30. So I think the Lakers will probably revisit that but I don’t I don’t think there’s as much interest as a guy like Wendell Carter or some of these other guys that have popped up. I view Jonas like a mid to low-tier trade target for the Lakers.”

Valanciunas was on LeBron James‘ shortlist he was willing to take a paycut for in free agency. But the Lithuanian center opted for a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards for a three-year, $30.2 million deal.

The 6-foot-11 Valanciunas is not trade-eligible until December 15, making it increasingly likely the Lakers will run it back at the start of the season.

“It seems like all the public messaging has been — even the recent comments from Jeanie Buss — sounded like they want to see what this group looks like under JJ Redick,” Buha said.

The Lakers roster is currently full, meaning they could only make changes via trade.

Jonas Valanciunas Fits JJ Redick’s ‘Bruising’ Center Role

In July, Redick was upfront about his wish to have a bruising big man to help Anthony Davis counter the centers of the Western Conference contenders.

“You certainly have to look at what I think is actually a very good roster, a very balanced roster, Redick said in an interview with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson on Sirius XM NBA Radio during the NBA Summer League. “We’d love to, we tried, but we’d love to, at some point, get another five man, a big bruising five man.

“You look at the Western Conference right now, whether it’s Denver, Minnesota, OKC with what they added, certainly Memphis, they’re going to be back in the hunt, they added Zach Edey, certain matchups in the playoffs, you’re going to need a lot of size.”

Valanciunas, a former 5th overall pick, has earned a 12-year NBA career by his bruising style in the paint with a sweet mid-range jumper.

Last season, Valanciunas averaged a double-double (14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds) for the Pelicans.

However, Buha pointed out that Valanciunas was never a solid rim protector and was slow in pick-and-roll defenses. But as a post-defender, which Redick wanted, Valanciunas is a wide-bodied center who can help ease Davis’ burden against Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Edey and Isaiah Hartenstein, who the Oklahoma City Thunder signed in free agency.

Lakers Also Interested in Another Wizards Player

Aside from Valanciunas, the Lakers also eyed a reunion with Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

In July, Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin reported that the team’s most substantive trade talk is with Wizards for Kuzma.

“Washington just last season came very close to trading Kuzma to the Dallas Mavericks but wound up keeping him once Kuzma let it be known he didn’t want to be in Dallas over concerns they weren’t close enough to winning a championship. Unfortunately for him, Dallas played in this year’s championship series. League and team sources have maintained over the last year or so that Kuzma would welcome a return to Los Angeles, just as the Lakers would love to have him back,” Irwin wrote.

Will the Lakers shoot for Kuzma and Valanciunas in the same trade after December 15? It will depend on how the start of the season shakes out under Redick and how desperate they would feel to surround James and Davis with more talent.