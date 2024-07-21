Lakers Still in Mix to Trade for ‘Bruising’ $30 Million Big Man: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers remain in the market for another interior presence in the lineup and may still have a good chance at one of LeBron James‘ preferred targets.

On the July 19 edition of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst and co-host Tim Bontemps of ESPN strongly suggested that center Jonas Valanciunas could end up on the market ahead of next season’s February trade deadline, adding that the Lakers will be prime candidates for his services.

“Anthony Davis, First-Team All-NBA defense this year … looks awesome. And even though he’s, like, almost never looked better defensively, you’ve got JJ Redick out there on the record saying that, ‘We need a bruising center,'” Windhorst said. “[That’s] the reason they went after Jonas Valanciunas. By the way, do we think Jonas Valanciunas will be on offer from the Wizards midway through the season? I wouldn’t rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up a Laker this year.”

“One-hundred percent,” Bontemps added. “Or somewhere else besides Washington.”

Valanciunas inked a three-year deal with the Wizards worth $30.3 million over the summer after spending the last three seasons as the center for the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James Was Willing to Take Pay Cut if Lakers Added Jonas Valanciunas in Free Agency

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, James’ agent, indicated in late June that his client was open to taking a pay cut if it would result in the Lakers using the mid-level exception (MLE) to sign one of a handful of top free agents who hit the market shortly thereafter.

Valanciunas was among the names on James’ short list.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valanciunas, sources told ESPN,” according to a report from Dave McMenamin on June 29.

Los Angeles was either unable or chose not to secure any of those players during the first wave of free agency, and all of them have since signed contracts with different organizations.

Jonas Valanciunas Can Offer Lakers Rebounding, Defense

Valanciunas is an outstanding interior defender and could help Los Angeles against some of the bigger rosters in the Western Conference, including the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He posted a defensive rating of 109.9 last year, which was 6.2 points better than the league average of 116.1.

Standing at 6-feet-11 and weighing 265 pounds, the 32-year-old can also offer the Lakers aid on the glass. He has averaged 9.5 rebounds over his 12-year professional career, including yearly averages between 10.2-12.5 rebounds per game for four consecutive seasons between 2019-23, according to Basketball Reference.

Valanciunas can also add offense to the lineup, with a career average of 13.4 points per game. He produced five straight campaigns of at least 14.1 points per night between 2018-23, with a career high of 17.8 points per contest in 2021-22.

The Lakers could use some health insurance against the chance that Davis, who has been injury-prone during his time in L.A., misses any lengthy stretch of time during the regular season.

Los Angeles would face floor spacing issues with Valanciunas and Davis in the lineup together, as neither shoots 3-pointers particularly well or at a high volume. That said, adding Valanciunas would solve more problems for the Lakers than it would create, which is enough to keep L.A. in any trade conversations for the center should Washington make him available down the line.