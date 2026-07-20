Lakers’ Massive Jonathan Kuminga Contract ‘Gap’ Remains

Increasingly, it seems that the Lakers‘ efforts to bring Jonathan Kuminga to Los Angeles will end in futility. The Lakers signed another player, defensive wing Matisse Thybulle, on Monday, running the current roster to 16 guaranteed contract players, meaning one will need to be traded or cut. Or, if a Kuminga deal is to get done, likely more than one.

L.A. is facing multiple obstacles to pulling off a move for Kuminga, who would give the team a credible starting power forward, something the current roster is lacking. Atlanta did not pick up Kuminga’s option early in free agency, but still holds his rights and thus could pull a sign-and-trade deal, which is the only way for Kuminga to get something more than a veteran minimum contract or part of some team’s midlevel exception (which the Lakers do not have).

Hawks Have No Room for Jonathan Kuminga

But the Hawks have a full roster, too, and do not want to take back players. Thus, the Lakers would need a third team willing to take back, say, Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy (he can’t be traded with another player until September, however) so that the Lakers could add Kuminga.

Even that scenario has problems, starting with, does anyone want Knecht and/or Hardy? And do the Lakers have enough draft capital, with three second-round picks and a first-round swap, to make a trade worth the while of the Hawks and a third team?

Lakers Far Apart From Jonathan Kuminga on a Contract

Then there’s Kuminga’s contract. For Lakers insider Jovan Buha, that’s a big problem.

Speaking on FS1’s “The Herd,” Buha said: “The Lakers, my understanding is, they could have cleared about $10 million in cap space to sign him to a two-year, $20 million deal, $10 million per season, and he was not interested in that. I heard he has been looking for closer to $20 million AAV. …

“I think there is a gap there between the two sides over what that contract would look like over three years. If they could find some kind of medium, maybe three years, $45 million, that’s $15 million a year. It’s not quite what he wants, it is not what the Lakers want to pay him but maybe that’s a middle ground. The Lakers are willing to add him if they give up the draft capital Atlanta is asking for.”

Lakers Hopes Dimming

Now, the Lakers can no longer create the cap space to offer Kuminga $20 million over two years. That’s why a deal must be a sign-and-trade. But if it is, the Lakers would need to give Kuminga a three-year contract, by NBA rules. That’s a long commitment to a player who already has been run out of Golden State and Atlanta in just five seasons.

If both sides are OK with that, Atlanta should be open to a deal. It’s just difficult to see how the Lakers get there.

“Realistically, they’re not going to be able to keep Jonathan Kuminga, so their leverage of, hey, if we don’t like this offer that you’re making on the trade market, we’re just going to keep the guy and try to flip him in the future,” Buha said. “They can no longer do that. It’s not realistic with how their roster is set up. So, if you’re Atlanta, if you can get off Kuminga for a couple of seconds or whatever, that makes a ton of sense because at this point, it’s a player that is not a part of your future. You’re just facilitating a sign-and-trade.”