Los Angeles Lakers Offer for Jonathan Kuminga Revealed: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have a number attached to their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers are looking at a two-year, $20 million deal for Kuminga, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Broderick Turner, who reported the figure while detailing Los Angeles’ agreement with veteran center Kevon Looney.

That is the most specific contract framework yet tied to the Lakers’ chase of Kuminga, and it explains why this pursuit has not been simple. Los Angeles can offer a major role, a high-profile stage and a chance to play next to Luka Dončić. What the Lakers may not be offering, at least in this reported framework, is the kind of annual salary that would make Kuminga’s decision easy.

Kuminga, 23, is one of the most intriguing wings left on the market because of his age, size and athletic upside. Turner reported that the Lakers view him as the kind of athletic wing they need to start at small forward.

That part matters as much as the money. The Lakers have reshaped their roster around Dončić and have already moved aggressively to address multiple needs. But the wing spot remains the swing area of the offseason.

Lakers’ Reported Kuminga Offer Comes With a Role Pitch

The reported two-year, $20 million framework would put Kuminga at about $10 million per season. For the Lakers, that would be a value play if Kuminga becomes a starting-caliber forward in Los Angeles.

For Kuminga, it would be a bet-on-yourself deal.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Kuminga met virtually with Lakers president Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick early in free agency. During that meeting, the Lakers pitched him on a high-minutes role next to Dončić in a spacing-friendly environment, according to Slater’s report. Slater also reported that Los Angeles has continued talking with Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, while improving its offer and emphasizing a likely starting role.

That pitch is easy to understand. The Lakers can sell Kuminga on visibility, touches created by Dončić’s playmaking and a path to rebuilding his market value.

The harder part is convincing him to take a deal that may not reflect the upside that made him a former No. 7 overall pick.

Why Jonathan Kuminga May Wait on the Lakers

Kuminga does not have to rush if he believes another team may eventually create a better financial opportunity.

Slater reported that the Lakers have not yet presented an offer enticing enough for Kuminga to commit, with the forward waiting to see how the market develops. That tracks with the reported Lakers number. A two-year, $20 million deal could be appealing if Kuminga prioritizes role, fit and a quick runway back to free agency. It is less compelling if another team is willing to offer more guaranteed money or a cleaner long-term path.

There is also a practical reason for patience. Free agency often changes when other moves fall into place. Teams that miss on other targets can circle back. Trades can open money. Sign-and-trade possibilities can emerge.

The Lakers are trying to get ahead of that by selling Kuminga on what Los Angeles can do for his career.

Kuminga Would Fill a Clear Lakers Need

The Lakers’ interest is not random. They need a true athletic wing.

The Lakers’ search for a wing has focused on Kuminga rather than Rui Hachimura, who signed the Los Angeles Clippers. with The basketball logic is clear: Kuminga gives the Lakers a younger, more explosive option at a position where they need size, defense and transition force.

Turner reported that Kuminga averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds last season while playing for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. The efficiency was a concern, with Turner reporting that Kuminga shot 33.3% from the field.

That is the tension in his market. Kuminga’s tools are obvious, but the Lakers would be betting on the environment as much as the player. Next to Dončić, Kuminga would not need to be a primary creator. He could run the floor, attack closeouts, defend bigger wings and benefit from easier looks than he may have received in less stable offensive settings.

A short deal would also keep pressure on both sides. The Lakers would get a chance to unlock his upside without a massive long-term commitment. Kuminga would get a platform to prove he is worth more.