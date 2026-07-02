Los Angeles Lakers Want To Add Athletic Wing After Free Agent Spending Spree

The Los Angeles Lakers went on a spending spree on the first day of July. They first acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz via a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers then signed free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton. The moves happened after LeBron James informed the franchise that he’s moving on and will play for a new team next season.

Despite the addition of four new players, the Lakers are reportedly not done making moves in free agency.

Lakers Interested in Athletic Wing

Before acquiring new players, ESPN’s Bobby Marks listed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to prioritize in the offseason, like adding a starting center, shooting and athletic wings.

Walker Kessler solves the starting center problem, while Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton add shooting. Grimes isn’t the most athletic wing, though rookie Cameron Carr is a different story.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht could have roles next season, but the Lakers reportedly want another athletic wing.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in Jonathan Kuminga. The Atlanta Hawks declined their team option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

“The team, according to league sources who were granted anonymity to freely discuss the Lakers’ offseason moves, is still seeking a young wing to help its perimeter defense. A high-upside swing receiving significant consideration, per league sources, is former Golden State Warrior and Atlanta Hawk Jonathan Kuminga, whose $24.3 million team option was recently declined by Atlanta,” Woike wrote.

Following their spending spree, the Lakers don’t have any remaining salary cap exceptions. They can still offer minimum contracts to free agents, but it might not be enough to sign Kuminga.

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According to Bryan Toporek of Silver Screen and Roll, the Lakers can always try to salary dump Vanderbilt or Deandre Ayton to free up space. They could have a hard time finding a trade partner since they don’t have enough draft assets to attach to either player.

Toporek suggested waiving and stretching Vanderbilt’s contract, which could give the Lakers around $8.1 million in cap space. It might still not be enough for Kuminga, but it could work if they can convince him to take a pay cut and earn his next contract with Luka Doncic.

Lakers Have Competition for Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers are not the only team interested in Jonathan Kuminga.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Atlanta Hawks could bring back Kuminga, while the Milwaukee Bucks are monitoring the former Golden State Warriors forward.

“Kuminga could still go back to Atlanta,” Fischer said, via Tre Allen of Sports Illustrated. “He could still leave by way of sign-and-trade. I have heard that he does have interest from Milwaukee. They have a traded player exception that he could be moved into.”

In 16 regular-season games in Atlanta, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He was better in the Hawks’ first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, but it wasn’t enough for Atlanta to pick up his team option.