Report: Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Receives Major Update

After the departure of LeBron James, perhaps the biggest Los Angeles Lakers offseason storyline has revolved around Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers and Kuminga have yet to close the gap in contract negotiations despite the franchise’s pursuit of the star forward dating back multiple weeks.

L.A. offered Kuminga a two-year, $10 million contract, according to multiple reports, but Kuminga declined because he was reportedly seeking an annual figure of at least $15 million. Kuminga has also drawn interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where the Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga Stand Now

The Lakers have made several additions to the roster since they began pursuing Kuminga in free agency. L.A. even signed two-way forward Matisse Thybulle earlier this week. But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the franchise remains interested in working out a deal with Kuminga.

“They do, I think, still have interest in Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer said. “… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and pretty big pay day for Jonathan Kuminga.”

Although Fischer noted that negotiations between Kuminga and the Lakers have reached an impasse, as first reported by The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Lakers landing Kuminga may come down to if the forward pursues the franchise.

“I do think that if Kuminga wanted to come to the Lakers and just decided we’re going to L.A., I think there is still wiggle room and opportunity to make that happen even after the Thybulle and Ziaire Williams additions right now.”

Meanwhile, Lakers insider Khobi Price of the California Post reported that while the team is seeking to harmonize its contract expectations with Kuminga, both sides haven’t shared communication recently.

“The Lakers continue to be interested in adding unrestricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga to their roster even after their other moves over the last couple of weeks, a source told the Post, but there hasn’t been progress on discussions recently,” Price wrote.

How the L.A. Could Land the Young Forward

Kuminga has drawn interest from teams because of his youth and perceived upside potential. At 23 years old and entering only his sixth season, there is reason to believe Kuminga could emerge as an All-Star caliber player if put into a system that fits his playstyle.

If the Lakers believe they can get the best out of Kuminga, how do they land him in the first place?

“The last offer the Lakers made to Kuminga came with an average annual salary around $10 million – a salary that won’t get a deal done now,” Price wrote. “The main avenue for the Lakers to add Kuminga would be via a sign-and-trade with the Hawks, who are unlikely to bring the 23-year-old forward back to the team, sources told the Post.”

There might not be any movement between Kuminga or any team until James chooses a team in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Lakers don’t seem ready to put a bow on this offseason quite yet.