Lakers Pursuit of Former Lottery Pick Hits Major Roadblock

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t given up on Jonathan Kuminga.

Finding a way to actually acquire him, however, has become significantly more complicated.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers continue exploring whether there is a viable path to adding the former Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks forward despite the financial limitations created by one of the busiest offseasons in the league.

“The Lakers obviously face financial constraints, but league sources say they continue to explore the feasibility of adding Jonathan Kuminga to fill a wing need,” Stein reported on X. “Cleveland and Milwaukee have also expressed Kuminga interest and a return to Atlanta has not been ruled out.”

The update reinforces that Kuminga remains high on the Lakers’ offseason wishlist.

It also highlights the difficult balancing act facing Lakers president Rob Pelinka after aggressively reshaping the roster around Luka Doncic after their flurry of free agency moves on Wednesday.

Lakers’ Interest in Kuminga Isn’t New

The Lakers entered the offseason determined to build a roster better suited to maximize Doncic’s talents.

They addressed their long-standing need at center by acquiring Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade before signing Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton in free agency.

One need, however, remains unresolved.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Los Angeles continues searching for a young wing capable of strengthening its perimeter defense, with Kuminga receiving “significant consideration” from the organization.

The Lakers’ pursuit actually predates Kuminga’s move to Atlanta.

Back in January, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Los Angeles explored acquiring Kuminga before the Golden State Warriors ultimately traded him to the Hawks.

“The purple-and-gold’s known preference at this deadline is to acquire a true 3-and-D wing with size,” Fischer wrote in The Stein Line at the time. “The Lakers, according to sources, did call Golden State about Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency.”

Months later, that need remains the same.

Why Kuminga Remains Such an Attractive Fit

Kuminga rewarded Atlanta’s faith after arriving midway through last season.

In 36 regular-season games with the Hawks, the 23-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field.

He was even better when the stakes increased.

Kuminga averaged 12.6 points during the playoffs and delivered two of his best performances against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, scoring a combined 40 points in Atlanta’s two postseason victories.

His blend of athleticism, defensive versatility and downhill scoring continues to intrigue contenders searching for young two-way wings.

For the Lakers, those traits would make him an ideal complement to Doncic, whose elite playmaking thrives alongside athletic finishers and switchable defenders.

Cap Crunch Creates Difficult Path

The problem isn’t identifying the right player.

It’s finding a realistic way to land him.

Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan recently outlined the Lakers’ most realistic avenue toward acquiring another wing.

“The Lakers can take back up to $9.1 million in salaries for a combination of their role players under contract like Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, & Dalton Knecht,” Gozlan wrote on X.

“This is their best path to getting a wing, but it’ll be tougher now without draft picks to trade.”

That final point may be the biggest obstacle.

After completing the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade, the Lakers have exhausted much of their remaining trade flexibility. What is left in their draft capital is a 2032 first-round pick swap and one future second-round pick, making it far more difficult to outbid rival teams in any potential sign-and-trade negotiations.

Without premium draft assets, Pelinka may have to rely on matching salaries and convincing Kuminga that playing alongside Doncic offers the best basketball opportunity.

Competition Continues to Grow

Even if Los Angeles identifies a workable framework, several contenders remain firmly in the race.

Stein reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have both expressed interest in Kuminga.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto added that the Sacramento Kings recently circled back, while Atlanta has not ruled out bringing Kuminga back despite declining his $24.3 million team option.

According to Scotto, the Hawks declined the option strategically to create additional financial flexibility while preserving Kuminga’s Bird Rights, allowing them to negotiate a new contract at a lower salary or facilitate a sign-and-trade.

That decision expanded Kuminga’s market while giving Atlanta multiple paths forward.

Lakers May Need Another Contingency Plan

The Lakers’ continued pursuit makes basketball sense.

Kuminga remains one of the NBA’s most intriguing young forwards, and his age aligns with Los Angeles’ long-term vision around Doncic.

Whether the Lakers still possess enough financial flexibility and trade assets to complete a deal is another question entirely.

After prioritizing Kessler and strengthening several other areas of the roster, Los Angeles now finds itself chasing one of free agency’s most coveted young wings with limited cap room, scarce draft capital and multiple competing bidders.

Interest has never been the issue.

Executing a deal may prove to be Pelinka’s toughest challenge yet.