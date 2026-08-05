Jonathan Kuminga Urged to Pass on Lakers Trade for Stunning Contract Move

When the Los Angeles Lakers were in position to offer forward Jonathan Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract back in early July, he was most likely unwise not to take it. That deal could have had a player option in Year 2, which means Kuminga could have made $10 million next year, proven himself with the Lakers, then opted out for a bigger contract elsewhere in a market that will have more cap space available.

Instead, Kuminga has held out for a heftier contract through a sign-and-trade with the Hawks. But the Hawks have had little interest in taking back other salaries. And no one has shown an interest in giving Kuminga the kind of $20 million AAV contract he is seeking in a sign-and-trade, which must run for three years under NBA rules.

Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade Complicated

That’s why Kuminga remains unsigned on the free-agent market here in early August. As has happened now three times in his five-year NBA career–with his rookie extension and again with his restricted free agency last summer before this–Kuminga has badly overplayed his hand. The Lakers gave him a good way reboot his career and get paid next summer with their earlier offer, and he ay regret not taking that deal.

Kuminga probably would need three teams to get involved in helping him get paid–the Lakers (or whomever acquired him, whether the Bucks or Cavs or someone else), the Hawks who still have his rights and a third team to take on extra salary for draft pick compensation. Teams have not bent over backward to make any of that happen, though.

Lakers Could Get Big Break

Bobby Marks, the former Nets executive who is now an ESPN cap guru, appeared with Lakers analyst Allen Silwa and pretty much outlined why Kuminga has pretty much torpedoed himself this summer–and why he should focus on 2027. Maybe the Lakers could land Kuminga … on a veteran minimum deal?

“The market could be better here (in 2027),” Marks said. “The other thing is, if we’re Atlanta, we’re $4 million below the luxury tax. Why do we take back a salary that is going to push us into the tax? Or, then you get a third team involved. So, I think the Kuminga thing is complicated.

“If I was Jonathan Kuminga, I would go sign for the veteran minimum and say, this is what I am going to do. Instead of being stuck on a three-year deal and I am going to bet on myself again and try to get another contract next season.”

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Jonathan Kuminga Overrated?

Now, taking a deal for one year at a little more than $3 million would be a blow of Kuminga, who, as we noted, had $10 million per year with an option on the table from the Lakers. And maybe Kuminga could make a bit more by taking a taxpayers midlevel exception somewhere. But the point is the same: Kuminga still needs to prove he can be an effective role player consistently on a good team.

Marks was asked why there is such a mixed view of Kuminga.

He responded: “He was a lottery pick in Golden State, and the fan base there probably built him up to something he maybe wasn’t. What do you do with Jonathan Kuminga. There’s people talking about sign-and-trades and is it, can you get him? The problem, a couple of things with sign-and-trades, the player has to agree to a three-year deal. With no options. Right? …

“For Kuminga it is, does he want to do a three-year, $36 million contract? Does he want to wait and try to reset the market next year?”