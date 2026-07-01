Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sends Heartfelt Message to LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added one of the most meaningful public tributes yet as LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers became the NBA’s biggest offseason story.

Abdul-Jabbar, one of the defining figures in Lakers history and the Hall of Famer whose NBA scoring record James broke in 2023, sent James a heartfelt message on X after reports that James has informed the Lakers he plans to play elsewhere during the 2026-27 season.

“LeBron was a winner on and off the court, and Laker fans should appreciate his performance for the last 8 years,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in a June 30 post directed at James. “If LeBron goes home to Cleveland, it won’t matter if they win the World Championship or not because his hometown fans will get their opportunity to say their goodbyes to one of the greatest ever.

“And who knows one day he may become Mayor of Cleveland !!”

The message stood out because Abdul-Jabbar did more than praise James. He framed the moment as a possible farewell arc, not simply another free agency decision.

James informed the Lakers he will play for a different team next season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. James has not yet picked his next team, according to the report, but he can begin speaking with teams when free agency opens.

That makes Abdul-Jabbar’s Cleveland mention especially notable. James began his career with the Cavaliers, returned after four seasons with the Miami Heat and delivered Cleveland its first NBA championship in 2016 before joining the Lakers in 2018.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Frames LeBron James’ Next Move as a Farewell

Abdul-Jabbar’s post was warmer than a standard tribute because it acknowledged two fan bases at once.

For Lakers fans, he pointed to James’ full body of work in Los Angeles. James spent eight seasons with the Lakers, won the 2020 NBA championship and continued producing at an elite level deep into his 40s. NBA.com noted that James averaged 25.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds over 479 regular-season games with the Lakers.

For Cavaliers fans, Abdul-Jabbar raised the possibility that a third Cleveland chapter would be about more than chasing one last title.

“If LeBron goes home to Cleveland,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, “it won’t matter if they win the World Championship or not.”

That line changes the angle. It suggests a return to Cleveland would be judged differently than a move to a title-ready roster. In Cleveland, James’ story is already complete in the championship sense. A final run there would be about closure.

Reuters reported that James responded to the Lakers’ farewell post by thanking the franchise and saying it was an honor to wear the purple and gold while trying to continue the legacies that came before him. Jeanie Buss also praised James as “one of the greatest athletes in history” and thanked him for his eight years with the franchise.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

LeBron James’ Exit Changes the Lakers’ Offseason

James’ reported departure also gives the Lakers a clearer, if still complicated, offseason path.

Silver Screen and Roll’s Bryan Toporek wrote that James’ exit could remove his $57.75 million cap hold and potentially open nearly $52 million in cap space, depending on what the Lakers do with their other free agents. The outlet also noted that the Lakers have been linked to frontcourt options such as Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler as they look to reshape the roster around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

That is the basketball reason this story matters beyond nostalgia. James’ decision does not just close an era. It accelerates the Lakers’ next one.

There is also a family subplot still attached to the roster. Silver Screen and Roll reported that the Lakers guaranteed Bronny James’ $2.3 million contract for the 2026-27 season by keeping him on the roster, while noting the decision should not be viewed only through LeBron’s free agency.

For now, Abdul-Jabbar’s message gives the story a human center.

The Lakers are losing the biggest name of their last era. James is approaching what could be the final chapter of the longest career in NBA history. Cleveland is once again part of the conversation because no other city can offer the same kind of ending.

That does not mean James is headed there. But Abdul-Jabbar’s post captured why the Cavaliers possibility will carry emotional weight until James makes that decision.

For Lakers fans, Abdul-Jabbar’s message was also a reminder that James’ tenure should not be reduced to the awkwardness of an exit. He came to Los Angeles, won a championship, broke records in purple and gold and extended the franchise’s link to NBA history.