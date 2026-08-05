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Former Los Angeles Lakers Champion Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo at midcourt before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the news that they had signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope appeared in 51 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range.

sixers.com wrote: “Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey announced today that the team has signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

Looking At Caldwell-Pope

GettyKentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies speaks at a news conference during the Memphis Grizzlies Media Day at FedExForum on September 29, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Caldwell-Pope was the 8th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Following Detroit, Caldwell-Pope played four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (where he won the 2020 NBA Championship).

GettyKentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with his teammates during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Caldwell-Pope (who is 33) then had stints with the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic (before the Grizzlies).

He won another title in 2023 with the Nuggets.

His career averages are 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range in 963 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 25): “Just in: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. The two-time NBA champion with the Lakers and Nuggets, who was part of 2020 title along with LeBron James, gives the 76ers a wing shooter and defender.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyKentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 29, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people have been saying:

Etienne Catalan: “Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (@CaldwellPope) will wear No. 1 for the #Sixers. Number last worn by Andre Drummond in 2026. #NBA”

John Clark: “The Sixers have officially signed Kentavious Caldwell Pope He is a two time NBA champion and he is reunited with LeBron James. He will wear #1”

Adam Aaronson: “New: After reaching 14 players on their standard roster by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Sixers are planning to stay there entering the 2026-27 season. On the team’s 14-player decision – and summarizing Mike Gansey’s transformational debut summer:”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Los Angeles Lakers Champion Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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