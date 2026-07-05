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Walker Kessler Gets Big Personal News After Los Angeles Lakers Trade

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SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 02: Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz speaks during the Utah Jazz Media Day at Zions Bank Basketball Campus on October 02, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, news came out that the Los Angeles Lakers had landed Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 70.3% from the field in five games.

The 24-year-old had spent all four seasons of his NBA career in Utah.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers.”

Walker Kessler Gets Big Personal News

GettyWalker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz wears a Vote shirt as he talks with Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Vivint Arena November 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City Utah.

Following the news of his big deal, Kessler also got engaged (via Abbie Stockard’s Instagram story).

@LALMuse wrote: “Congratulations to Walker Kessler and his fiancée on their engagement yesterday 💍”

Here’s what people were saying:

@Boozeezy: “he cant stop winning up next is a diff type of ring hopefully”

@SelfHealerPaid: “Awesome! Congratulations to both of them!”

@Ufeelme510: “He’s had the best offseason of his life lmao.”

GettyWalker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on October 23, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

@lifeofBlaine3: “Buddy got that contract and said yea let’s lock it in. Respect”

@Ahcenelife007: “What a week for Kessler lol”

@GoldenKnightGFX: “That new contract being put to work already 🔥”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Walker Kessler Gets Big Personal News After Los Angeles Lakers Trade

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