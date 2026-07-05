Walker Kessler Gets Big Personal News After Los Angeles Lakers Trade

Earlier this month, news came out that the Los Angeles Lakers had landed Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 70.3% from the field in five games.

The 24-year-old had spent all four seasons of his NBA career in Utah.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers.”

Walker Kessler Gets Big Personal News

Following the news of his big deal, Kessler also got engaged (via Abbie Stockard’s Instagram story).

@LALMuse wrote: “Congratulations to Walker Kessler and his fiancée on their engagement yesterday 💍”

Here’s what people were saying:

@Boozeezy: “he cant stop winning up next is a diff type of ring hopefully”

@SelfHealerPaid: “Awesome! Congratulations to both of them!”

@Ufeelme510: “He’s had the best offseason of his life lmao.”

@lifeofBlaine3: “Buddy got that contract and said yea let’s lock it in. Respect”

@Ahcenelife007: “What a week for Kessler lol”

@GoldenKnightGFX: “That new contract being put to work already 🔥”