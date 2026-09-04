Lakers New 3x NBA Champ Makes Bold Luka Doncic Admission After Slovenia Trip

Amid a massive roster overhaul this summer, Kevon Looney was a key free-agent signing made by the Los Angeles Lakers over the offseason, and despite not yet playing a game with the team, the three-time NBA champion is already giving strong quotes to the media about franchise star Luka Doncic.

Doncic made headlines earlier this summer by hosting his teammates in his home country in Slovenia. When asked about the star planning the trip for the entire Lakers’ roster, Looney revealed it was something he had never seen before from a superstar player in the league.

Looney arrived at the Lakers on a one-year, $3.8 million minimum contract after playing the past few seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is expected to be the backup center behind Walker Kessler and provide much-needed championship experience to Los Angeles.

Lakers New 3x NBA Champ Praises Luka Doncic

When speaking about Doncic putting together the Lakers’ recent trip and mini-camp in Slovenia, Looney only had positive things to say.

He revealed that the star planning the trip and making the effort to get closer to his new Lakers teammates said a lot about the person Doncic is and the winning mindset he wanted to instill in the team.

“So it just shows his character, showing that he really wants to win. He wants people to know his background, why he is, how he is. And I think we did a good job of that,” Looney said. “He’s a great player and a great leader, and he likes to show what he can do on the court. And we got to see his personality off the court. So it was great. We’re gonna follow him.”

Looney’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry is known as one of the most affable and well-liked superstars in the NBA, but as the center himself said, he’d never seen a franchise star do what Doncic did to boost team chemistry and morale heading into a big season.

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“I’ve been in the league for a while, and that was my first time doing something like that, to go into somebody’s country and bring us all out there and spend that much time together. I never did that before,” he said.

By all accounts, Doncic’s planned Lakers trip to Slovenia got strong reviews. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt even said he might try to pursue citizenship in the European nation.

So, despite a massive roster overhaul for the Lakers this summer, it looks as though Doncic’s concerted effort has made a difference with his new teammates, specifically for Looney, now the most decorated player on the team.

Kevon Looney For Los Angeles Next Season

In just 21 games for the Pelicans last year, Looney averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 41.7% shooting.

He wasn’t a big contributor, but he offered himself as a veteran presence for a young team.

Now, Looney is joining the Lakers, where he might have a bigger role than he did in New Orleans last year, but he brings a ton of championship experience and another big body to play behind Kessler and offer some rim protection.

Looney played the first ten seasons of his NBA career with the Warriors, helping them win the NBA Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2022. He won’t be asked to take on big challenges on a nightly basis for Los Angeles, but he will be someone they rely on to make big plays in big moments.

Despite not yet taking the floor for the Lakers, the team’s big man offseason signing already looks like he’s enjoying his time in the Purple and Gold.