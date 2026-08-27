Klay Thompson’s Dad Reveals Why Son Rejected Lakers & Luka Doncic Reunion

For a while, the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of landing Klay Thompson looked rather promising.

Shortly after reports emerged saying that Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks are at the end of line in their partnership, the Lakers were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Later, it was reported that Thompson, a Los Angeles native, would be open to finishing his career at home.

“My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home,” stated a report by The Athletic in early August.

Last week, Thompson chose to sign with the Miami Heat, ending any hopes some had of a Thompson-Luka Doncic reunion. The 36-year-old veteran sharpshooter would have been a potentially impactful addition to the Lakers’ bench, but Thompson instead preferred the opportunity to play alongside two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Klay Thompson’s Dad Explains Why Son Chose Heat over Lakers

Thompson’s father, Mychael Thompson, who played for the Lakers from 1987 to 1991, revealed earlier this offseason that he was trying to get his son to join the Lakers. The elder Thompson reportedly pushed hard to recruit his son to the Lakers. In an appearance on the “Locked on Heat” podcast, the retired NBA star detailed why his son ultimately decided to play for the Heat.

“I tried to persuade him to come back to L.A. and come home. But playing with Giannis, Bam (Adebayo) and for (Heat president) Pat Riley and (head coach Erik) Spoelstra was just too much of an attraction for him to turn down,” the 71-year-old former Laker said. (h/t @TheHeatCentral on X)

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, reached a buyout agreement with the Mavs earlier this month and immediately intended to join the Heat, the team that had been pursuing Thompson aggressively for weeks. In the end, the Heat was clearly the most determined team to land Thompson, and that may have been the biggest reason why Thompson, who is fourth in 3-pointers made in NBA history, saw Miami as his preferred landing spot.

Klay Sees Championship Opportunity in Miami

A four-time champion, Thompson wants to add another ring to his collection.

“The opportunity to win again at a very high level was so attractive to me,” Thompson, explaining his decision to sign with the Heat, said during his introductory press conference this week. “And looking at the roster, it looked like a great fit as far as me being able to space the floor and attack from the perimeter and have great help defenders behind me, especially at this stage of my career. I get to play a specific role and my voice will go a long way hopefully with this team and just to lead by example.”

Once upon a time, Thompson saw a path to his fifth championship playing alongside Doncic in Dallas. Of course, Doncic was traded just months after Thompson signed with the Mavs as a free agent. Because their time as teammates was abruptly cut short, many believed Thompson would find himself in L.A. because of the opportunity to reunite with Doncic.

The two-time All-NBA performer begins the next — and perhaps final — chapter of his career in Miami. The Lakers, meanwhile, are still left searching for ways to round out their roster this offseason.