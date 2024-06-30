4-time NBA Champion ‘Intrigued About’ Joining LeBron James’ Lakers: Report

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is mulling the possibility of joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner.

“Sources: Klay Thompson is intrigued about playing with the Lakers and LeBron James, provided he re-signs with the Lakers. Thompson plans on talking with the Lakers, as well as Dallas,” Turner tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on June 29.

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose Thompson after 13 seasons, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

“Thompson and the Warriors have had close to no communication since the negotiating period opened for incumbent free agents nearly two weeks ago and no offer has been made, team and league sources said,” Charania and Slater wrote.

The report added that Thompson is not on top of the Warriors’ priority this summer following their contentious negotiation last offseason and the five-time All-Star’s struggles this past season.

“The Warriors, after other business, have wanted to circle back and negotiate with Thompson. But he isn’t expected to be there waiting as a willing secondary priority in their summer plan, with his side feeling that the Warriors’ interest in a reunion has been disingenuous. The five-time All-Star guard is determined to find a new home elsewhere for his 14th NBA season and beyond, with both sides believing their 13-year run together is over, league sources said,” Charania and Slater continued.

This past season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting and 38.7% 3-point shooting — his worst scoring season since his second year. His role also diminished as he was relegated to a Sixth Man role for the first time in his career.

LeBron James Willing to Take Paycut to Add Klay Thompson

James is willing to leave money on the table in his new deal if it would help the Lakers add an impact player such as Thompson.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that James opted out of his $51.4 million player option to give the Lakers the flexibility to make such a move.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN, as McMenamin tweeted on X.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, James is “hopeful” they could compete with the Dallas Mavericks, who also have access to their full midlevel exception to pursue Thompson.

“As we’ve been reporting for 24-plus hours: Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors looks increasingly imminent … with LeBron James hopeful, per league sources today, that the Lakers can mount a bid to challenge Dallas,” Stein tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on June 29, shortly after news leaked out that the Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose Thompson.

Klay Thompson Wants to Stay in West

Aside from Dallas, the Lakers are also expected to compete with their crosstown rival Clippers, and multiple teams with cap space, according to Charania and Slater.

Charania previously reported that Thompson and the Orlando Magic have a mutual interest. The Magic, however, are only willing to offer a two-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Stein also reported in his Substack newsletter that there is a prevailing belief Thompson would like to stay in the Western Conference.

“Free agent interest in Thompson from Orlando and Philadelphia, as teams with salary cap space, has long been expected, but it is believed that his preference — if the decorated sharpshooter goes through with his apparent determination to leave the Bay Area after his 13 seasons and four rings as a Warrior — is to stay in the Western Conference,” Stein wrote on June 29.