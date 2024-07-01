Father of 5-Time All-Star Is Hoping Son Signs With Lakers

Heading into the offseason, it didn’t look like the Los Angeles Lakers would have many options to upgrade the roster. However, LeBron James may be willing to take a discounted contract in order to help the team.

This has led to Klay Thompson becoming a realistic option. The five-time All-Star has informed the Golden State Warriors that he won’t be returning and the Lakers are a team to watch. Thompson’s father Mychal played for the Lakers from 1987-1991 and has worked as a broadcaster for the team for years.

He’s been pining for his son to go to Los Angeles for years and now that it could be a possibility, he’s excited. In a June 30 X post, he made it clear that he’s hoping the younger Thompson signs with the Lakers.

Thompson also responded to a fan saying Klay Thompson’s destiny is to play in Los Angeles by saying that “sounds right” to him.

Thompson has likely been in his son’s ear for years trying to get him to go to the Lakers. However, there was never any reason for him to leave the Warriors as he’s won four championships with the team. He’s now leaving Golden State so there’s nothing stopping him from playing in Los Angeles.

LeBron James Called Klay Thompson

If hearing his father recruit him to the Lakers wasn’t enough, another heavy-hitter is after Klay Thompson. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers’ biggest star reached out to the guard already.

“I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened, 6 p.m. ET,” Wojnarowski said on the June 30 episode “SportsCenter.”

This is notable for a few reasons. Thompson and James have been playing against each other for years and there’s likely a rapport there. Secondly, James is technically a free agent after declining his player option.

The fact that he’s recruiting free agents to the Lakers is a strong sign he’s planning on returning. It also shows that he’s still very committed to the team winning. Now, if Thompson goes elsewhere and the Lakers don’t do anything notable with their roster, James’ loyalty could wane but for now, things are looking good for Los Angeles.

What if Los Angeles Lakers Don’t Sign Klay Thompson?

The Lakers’ top target right now appears to be Thompson. His 3-and-D ability would be exactly what the team needs. The mid-level exception contract (MLE) is all that the Lakers can offer and that would only pay him $12.9 million.

Thompson could almost certainly get more money if he signs elsewhere, which is likely why there’s no deal quite yet. He has to weigh how much playing for his hometown team and competing for a championship means to him compared to money.

Thompson already has four championships so he doesn’t necessarily need to compete for championships to help his legacy. The Lakers are in a tough situation because they can’t afford to pay him more than the MLE. They have to rely on nostalgia and family ties to convince him to sign. If not, the Lakers will have other options. They could after a player like Jerami Grant or Kyle Kuzma but those players would require a trade.