Lakers Predicted to Land 5-Time All-Star in NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson throughout his NBA career. Now, the Lakers have a chance to land the five-time All-Star in NBA free agency.

There is a growing buzz that the Lakers can sign Thompson thanks to LeBron James’ willingness to take less money for Los Angeles to sign the right player. The Lakers also face competition for Thompson from the Dallas Mavericks among other franchises. Yet, Bleacher Report’s Matthew Geist hosted a pre-free agency live stream, and predicted Thompson will sign with his childhood team, the Lakers.

“If I had to predict right now, I think Klay Thompson is actually an LA Laker,” Geist explained in the June 30, 2024, live stream. “I think they somehow are able to finagle the cap.

LeBron comes back for a little bit less, so they’re not a full [luxury tax] apron team. And they can either give the mid-level exception to Klay. Maybe there’s a sign-and-trade involving D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell] or Jarred Vanderbilt and they’re able to get a deal done,” Geist continued.

“I honestly think right now it’s Dallas and the Lakers that are the top two teams probably trying to get him. …I’ll say the Lakers, but I think Dallas could be right in there. And then obviously, if Philadelphia misses out on Paul George, they could definitely be a team [in contention].”

LeBron James Is Willing to Take Less Money for the Lakers to Sign the Right Player, Says Agent Rich Paul

LeBron is willing to make a financial sacrifice for an established veteran playmaker or big man like Klay Thompson, James Harden or Jonas Valanciunas, sources told @mcten. If the Lakers are unable to entice a player like that, James will seek the max, his agent Rich Paul said. pic.twitter.com/738xfWm597 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2024

James had one season remaining on a two-year, $99 million contract but opted to hit NBA free agency. The early indications are James will not be taking a free agency tour but is instead working with the Lakers on a team-friendly deal in an effort to help the squad land more firepower.

James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that the superstar’s willingness to take less money depends on who Los Angeles is able to land. Thompson, James Harden and Jonas Valančiūnas are three names that have been floated as potential options for the Lakers under this scenario.

“Paul said James would be willing to work with the Lakers on signing a deal below the maximum three-year, $162 million he is eligible for to open up the full $12.9 million midlevel exception to sign an ‘impact player,'” McMenamin wrote in a June 29 story titled, “Rich Paul: LeBron James could accept pay cut to help Lakers.”

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN.”

The Mavericks Have a Good Chance to Beat Out the Lakers for Klay Thompson in NBA Free Agency: Insider

LeBron James is ‘hopeful’ the Lakers will be able to outbid the Mavericks for Klay Thompson’s services, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/cwLxuNfMAv — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 29, 2024

The Mavericks remain a serious threat for Thompson as well. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there is a belief that the Mavs can overcome Thompson’s connection to the Lakers in order to sign the star.

“…With even some in Lakerland said to regard Dallas as the team to beat,” Stein detailed in a June 30 article, “What we’re hearing as NBA free agency is poised to (officially) start.”

“Despite the obvious pull that the Lakers have with the sharpshooter from Southern California, whose father Mychal played for the Lakers and still calls games for them on radio, league sources continued to stress to The Stein Line that — as first reported here Friday — there will be strong mutual interest between Thompson and the Mavericks.”