Lakers Trying to Offload Salaries to Make a Run at $70 Million Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to make another move on top of LeBron James‘ willingness to take a paycut to make a competitive offer for five-time NBA All-Star wing Klay Thompson, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

James’ agent, Klucth Sports CEO Rich Paul, previously told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that the Lakers superstar is willing to take a paycut for the team to open up their $12.9 million full midlevel exception to add an impact player such as Thompson.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN, as McMenamin tweeted on X.

But it appears, it will not be enough to compete with the Dallas Mavericks, who are looking to pay Thompson more than the the full MLE.

“The Mavericks right now are in a little better position because they have already made a trade involving Tim Hardaway Jr. [with] trade exception, which could be attractive. The Lakers have a window to do the same thing. We’ll see if they’re able to do it. But they’re both trying to give Klay contracts in the four-year, $70 million range in a sign and trade,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on July 1.

Lakers’ Potential Move to Close Mavericks’ Gap

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, the Mavericks can absorb Thompson into their $16.1 million trade exception created by the Hardaway Jr. deal in a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. They could also open up more cap room by offloading $13 million in salaries with Josh Green the potential player to be moved.

The Lakers, according to Windhorst, are trying to offload some salaries to close the gap with the Mavericks’ potential offer.

“Yes, LeBron has said he will take a paycut for a player like Klay Thompson. But to make this work, the Lakers are very likely going to have to make a separate trade that offloads some money,” Windhorst said. “They may be working on it right now, involving D’Angelo Russell or Gabe Vincent or somebody.

But until they have that trade, it’s hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison on the value of the offer, and then when it comes to the actual talent and what they’ve just done this past season, it’s not really comparable. The Mavericks are significantly ahead. That doesn’t mean the Lakers won’t get a move here.”

Russell opted into his $18.7 million player option while Vincent has two more years left on his three-year, $33 million contract.

Klay Thompson’s Father Rooting for Lakers to Get His Son

If Lakers legend Mychal Thompson has his way, he would like his son to play for their hometown team.

Klay Thompson grew up watching the Lakers at Staples Center. It will be a homecoming and full-circle moment for the Thompson family if he ends up playing for the Lakers, where his father won two championships during the late 1980s.

Mychal Thompson made his feelings known in response to fans, who like him are hoping for Klay to choose the Lakers.

“Me too,” Mychal replied to a fan on X, formerly Twitter on June 30.

The elder Thompson followed that up with another reply to a different Lakers fan who was goading him to tell Klay to accept the full MLE and fulfill his legacy with the storied franchise.

“Sounds right to me,” he said.

Windhorst also reported that James called Klay Thompson at the start of the NBA free agency on June 30 to recruit him.

The waiting game has commenced.