Lakers, $190 Million Star Have Mutual Interest: Report

W
ith Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James willing to take a paycut for them to add an impact player, their chances to land one has increased.
According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriorsis open to joining the Lakers.
“There is mutual interest from Thompson’s side. … It seems like he wants to stay in the Western Conference, wants to stay on the West Coast. Again, with either L.A. team or with Dallas,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on June 29.
The Lakers could open their $12.9 million full midlevel exception if James takes roughly $16 million less than the maximum three-year, $162 million he is eligible to sign.
Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that James opted out of his $51.4 million player option to give the Lakers the flexibility to add an impact player.
“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN, as McMenamin tweeted on X.
Thompson is said to be seeking a three-year deal after his five-year $190 million contract with the Warriors expired after the season.
Warriors Open to Klay Thompson Sign-and-Trade
The Warriors are preparing for Thompson’s inevitable departure after 13 seasons and four championships with the organization, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors are willing to work out a sign-and-trade with Thompson, which will be a win-win situation for both parties.
“The Warriors want to help him in a sign-and-trade situation, perhaps to the teams who don’t have the cap space for him, to be able to get a bigger contract,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s SportsCenter on June 29.
“They’re going to be on the phones (Sunday), trying to help Klay Thompson do that.”
If James takes less money, it will not only open the Lakers’ full midlevel exception but also give them the ability to aggregate contracts in a sign-and-trade below the first apron.
The 34-year-old Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 13 seasons with the Warriors, winning four championships as Stephen Curry‘s running mate.
Part of the allure of joining the Lakers for Thompson is an opportunity to win a championship in his hometownn and follow his father’s footsteps. Mychal Thompson, Klay’s father, won two championships with the Lakers in the late 1980s.
LeBron James’ Deadline
James, who will turn 40 next season, is only giving the Lakers until next week to add a significant upgrade.
“If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a paycut, James will seek the max,” McMenamin said. “There can only be so much patience on James’ part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court.”
James along with Curry will lead Team USA’s bid in the Paris Olympics in August. On the other hand, Thompson is training with the national team of Bahamas, where his father was born. But it is unlikely he will get a clearance from FIBA in time for the Olympics qualifier this summer.
Klay Thompson already won gold in both Olympics and FIBA World Cup with Team USA.