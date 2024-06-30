Lakers, $190 Million Star Have Mutual Interest: Report

W

ith Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James willing to take a paycut for them to add an impact player, their chances to land one has increased.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriorsis open to joining the Lakers.

“There is mutual interest from Thompson’s side. … It seems like he wants to stay in the Western Conference, wants to stay on the West Coast. Again, with either L.A. team or with Dallas,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on June 29.

The Lakers could open their $12.9 million full midlevel exception if James takes roughly $16 million less than the maximum three-year, $162 million he is eligible to sign.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that James opted out of his $51.4 million player option to give the Lakers the flexibility to add an impact player.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN, as McMenamin tweeted on X.

Thompson is said to be seeking a three-year deal after his five-year $190 million contract with the Warriors expired after the season.

Warriors Open to Klay Thompson Sign-and-Trade The Warriors are preparing for Thompson’s inevitable departure after 13 seasons and four championships with the organization, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors are willing to work out a sign-and-trade with Thompson, which will be a win-win situation for both parties. “The Warriors want to help him in a sign-and-trade situation, perhaps to the teams who don’t have the cap space for him, to be able to get a bigger contract,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s SportsCenter on June 29.