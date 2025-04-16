Lakers’ JJ Redick Delivers Major Injury Update Ahead of Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick provided a major update on injured center Maxi Kleber as they prepare for their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kleber was a full participant during Monday’s session, according to Redick. However, he was quick to note that there was no live action.

“[Monday] was just getting back up at the gym, conditioning, lot of shooting,” Redick told reporters. “[Kleber’s] been back on the court, doing court activities, but there’s no timeline [for his return yet].”

Kleber has been out since January after suffering a right foot fracture which required surgery. The 33-year-old veteran big man was a throw-in in the Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis blockbuster trade.

But he could be Redick’s secret weapon in the postseason if he can return.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Kleber averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 34 games this season for the Dallas Mavericks before his foot injury.

Kleber, a 35.4% 3-point shooter in his career, can spread the floor on offense and is a switchable big man on defense.

The Lakers did not convert any of their two-way centers Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III to a standard contract to become eligible for the playoffs.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers were comfortable with their decision to not convert either big man because they “liked the chemistry of the group” during the regular season and wanted to keep that dynamic together for the playoffs.

McMenamin added both centers practiced with the Lakers and will be with the team for the playoffs.

The Lakers have gotten healthy toward the end of the regular season, getting Rui Hachimura and LeBron James — both can play center in small-ball lineups — back from their injuries.

Lakers’ X-Factor vs. Timberwolves

If Kleber can be the Lakers’ secret weapon, Austin Reaves is expected to be the x-factor in their first-round matchup against the Timberwolves.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James’ long-time agent, made that challenge to Reaves on the April 15 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“That’s not going to be an easy one for anybody,” Paul said. “Anytime you’re dealing with that youth and size the Timberwolves have and Ant being able to be Ant, he can give you 40 [points] any night.”

“You have the experience with [James] and Luka being at the level that they play IQ-wise, but they’ll have to depend on the others as well. Austin Reaves would be the x-factor in that series, I believe.”

Since the All-Star break, Reaves is averaging 22.2 points on a 48/41/90 shooting split with 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22 games.

‘Very Difficult’ Opponent

Redick said he and his coaching staff have been intentional in how they utilize the one-week break to prepare for what he expects to be a brutal series against the No. 6 seed Timberwolves.

“Very difficult opponent,” Redick told reporters on Sunday. “They’ve played as well as anyone lately. I believe they’re one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense, so they present a lot of problems.”

The Timberwolves finished the regular season at No. 8 in offensive rating (115.7) and No. 6 in defensive rating (110.6) with the fourth-best net rating (5.0).