Rare Kobe Bryant News Emerges at Interesting Time for Los Angeles Lakers

A rare Kobe Bryant card from one of Panini’s earliest high-end basketball runs delivered a major auction result, selling for $660,000 through Fanatics Collect.

The card, a 2010 Playoff National Treasures Colossal Kobe Bryant NBA Logoman Patch Auto DNA 10 1/2 PSA 6, sold on May 22, 2026, with buyer’s premium after 37 bids. Fanatics Collect described it as one of Bryant’s earliest Panini Logoman autographs.

That makes the sale more than another expensive Kobe result. It is a high-end Lakers artifact from the moment when Bryant had just completed one of the defining runs of his career: back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

The card came from 2010-11 Playoff National Treasures, a release Fanatics described as the brand’s second basketball product. Bryant was one of the pillars of that release after winning his fourth and fifth championships with the Lakers.

Why Kobe Bryant’s Logoman Card Brought a Major Price

The appeal of the card starts with the combination collectors care about most: Bryant, an autograph, an NBA Logoman patch and extreme scarcity.

The card is serial-numbered 1/2, meaning only two examples of that specific Bryant Logoman autograph card exist. Fanatics Collect noted that 2010-11 Playoff National Treasures included 51 Colossal Materials NBA Logoman Signatures cards, with each serial-numbered between /1 and /5.

The card also carries a dual grade: EX-MT PSA 6 for the card and PSA/DNA 10 for the autograph. According to the auction listing, it is a pop 1 in PSA’s census with none graded higher.

That combination matters. A PSA 6 grade may not sound high to casual fans, but high-end patch autograph cards are often evaluated differently than standard cards. Thick memorabilia cards can be more condition-sensitive, and for many collectors, the Logoman patch, Bryant autograph and limited numbering are the central appeal.

In this case, the autograph grade adds another layer. The card grade is PSA 6, but Bryant’s signature received a 10 from PSA/DNA, according to Fanatics Collect.

The Card Captures Kobe Bryant at a Peak Lakers Moment

The timing of the card is a major part of the story.

The 2010-11 National Treasures release arrived when Bryant’s Lakers legacy had just been reinforced by consecutive titles. Bryant won his fourth championship in 2009 and his fifth in 2010, putting him in rare company historically and cementing the second championship era of his Lakers career.

Fanatics’ listing pointed to that context, noting that few NBA players generated as much excitement at the onset of the 2010s as Bryant after those back-to-back Lakers championships.

That is why the card has a different feel than a later tribute card or a modern insert. It comes from the same broad window as Bryant’s championship peak, when Panini was still establishing National Treasures basketball as a high-end product.

The back of the card also leans into Bryant’s Lakers identity. Fanatics Collect said the reverse side recounts Bryant’s arrival in Los Angeles after the 1996 draft-day trade with the Charlotte Hornets and refers to his longevity with the franchise.

For Lakers fans, that matters. Bryant became the defining Laker of his generation, spending his full NBA career in Los Angeles. The card is not just valuable because it is rare. It is valuable because it points directly to the franchise relationship that made Bryant one of the NBA’s most collectible players.

Bryant’s Early Panini Cards Still Carry Special Weight

The Panini context is another reason this result stands out.

Fanatics Collect described the card as one of Bryant’s first Panini Logoman autographs and noted that Bryant was an exclusive spokesman for Panini for several years.

That gives the card a place in the transition period of modern basketball cards. National Treasures eventually became one of the hobby’s most recognizable premium brands, and Bryant was one of the most important players associated with Panini’s early basketball years.

The May Fanatics auction also showed that Bryant’s top-tier card market remains deep. That the same auction included multiple major sales, including a 2025 Topps Chrome LeBron James Auto Superfractor for $1.26 million and the 2025 Topps Chrome Honors MVP Josh Allen Patch Auto for $1,350,000.

The Bryant sale came in below the LeBron Superfractor result, but the two cards represent different lanes of the market. LeBron’s card is tied to a new Topps/Fanatics era. Bryant’s card is a championship-era Panini artifact with an NBA Logoman, autograph and direct Lakers legacy appeal.

That is the real significance of the $660,000 price. It is not simply a large number attached to a famous name. It reflects continued demand for Bryant’s rarest Lakers-era cards, especially those connected to the early National Treasures era and his final championship peak.

For collectors, the card checks nearly every high-end box. For Lakers fans, it is another reminder that Bryant’s place in the franchise’s history continues to carry enormous weight far beyond the court.