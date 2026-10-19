Former Lakers Standout Left in Limbo Following Latest NBA Setback

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin faces an uncertain future with the 2026-27 NBA season just days away.

Bufkin joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract after impressing with the franchise during Summer League.

The 23-year-old entered training camp hoping to secure the team’s final roster spot, but New Orleans ultimately waived him ahead of the regular season.

Now, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finds himself at a crossroads as he considers the next step in his professional career.

Former Lakers Guard Faces Uncertain Future After NBA Release

Bufkin previously described his time with New Orleans as “pretty solid,” but his performances ultimately failed to convince the Pelicans to retain him for the regular season.

The 6-foot-4 guard could now return to the G League, where he has averaged 24.3 points across 38 appearances with the Atlanta Hawks‘ and Lakers’ affiliates over the past three seasons.

However, because his Exhibit 9 contract with New Orleans did not include Exhibit 10 language, a move to the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ newly relocated affiliate, Coachella Valley, still holds Bufkin’s returning player rights following his previous stint with South Bay.

That creates an intriguing possibility of the former first-round pick reuniting with the Lakers organization through its developmental program.

However, with no clear pathway back to Los Angeles’ NBA roster, Bufkin may prefer to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

One possibility is a move overseas, which would mark the first international chapter of his professional career.

Several recently waived NBA players have taken that route, including Kevin Knox II and Christian Koloko, who have pursued opportunities abroad following their respective releases.

Bufkin’s G League Success Could Open Door to Overseas Opportunities

Still only 23, Bufkin has already demonstrated his ability to dominate G League competition, potentially making him an attractive option for international clubs willing to offer a lucrative contract.

Across 24 appearances with South Bay in 2025-26, he averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

He also shot an impressive 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range on seven attempts per contest.

Those performances earned Bufkin a 10-day contract with the Lakers before Los Angeles signed him to a standard NBA deal for the remainder of the regular season.

However, the Lakers waived him ahead of the playoffs to create a roster spot for Nick Smith Jr.

Importantly, Bufkin remains eligible for a two-way contract, although the upcoming campaign represents his final season of eligibility.

While another NBA opportunity may not emerge immediately following his release, that could give him an incentive to remain in the United States rather than pursue a move overseas.

Another productive start to the G League season could put him firmly back on the radar of NBA teams searching for backcourt depth.

Grant Afseth of RG.org recently cited an NBA scout who described Bufkin as “an enticing player for a team to take a chance on,” regardless of whether he secured a place on the Pelicans’ roster.

The scout pointed to Bufkin’s limited opportunities to establish himself at the NBA level, suggesting his impressive G League production offers reason to believe he still has untapped potential.