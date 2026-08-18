Former Lakers Standout Suffers Huge Blow to Hopes of NBA Return

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin‘s NBA future took a significant blow on Tuesday following the New Orleans Pelicans‘ latest roster move.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pelicans are signing undrafted forward Malik Dia to a two-way contract after he featured for the team during Summer League.

New Orleans also signed Trendon Watford to a one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract on Monday.

The additions mean the Pelicans have now filled their 15-man standard roster and all three two-way slots, complicating Bufkin’s path back to the NBA.

Former Lakers Standout Kobe Bufkin Faces Uncertain NBA Future

Bufkin previously signed a training camp deal with New Orleans, hoping to compete for the team’s final standard roster spot.

After the Pelicans filled that position with Watford on Monday, a two-way contract appeared to represent his clearest remaining path onto the NBA roster.

With Dia taking the final two-way spot on Tuesday, that avenue has now closed as well.

With the offseason well underway and rosters around the league filling up, Bufkin could ultimately find himself back in the G League.

He dominated at that level with the Lakers’ affiliate, South Bay, last season, averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals and nearly one block across 24 appearances.

Bufkin also shot an efficient 50.8% from the field and an outstanding 42.3% from beyond the arc on seven attempts per game.

If he were to begin the season with New Orleans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans would first need to acquire his returning player rights from the Lakers.

Such deals are routine between G League organizations during the offseason.

However, after proving himself extensively at that level last season, Bufkin may decide another G League stint offers little benefit.

If another NBA opportunity fails to materialize, the former first-round pick could instead explore the overseas market, where his age, experience and production would likely generate interest.

Bufkin Made Strong NBA Case With Pelicans

Bufkin earned his training camp opportunity following an impressive stint with the Pelicans’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Across three appearances, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.

The former Lakers guard made an immediate impression, erupting for 30 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opener.

He shot 8-of-16 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers and added four rebounds, six assists and five steals despite New Orleans falling 105-92.

Bufkin was then held out of the Pelicans’ remaining Summer League games, a decision that appeared to suggest the organization had seen enough from the young guard rather than any injury or setback.

His performances provided another reminder of the two-way talent that made him one of the G League’s standout guards last season.

Joining New Orleans subsequently gave Bufkin a legitimate opportunity to fight his way back onto an NBA roster.

However, competition was already fierce, with the Pelicans also handing training camp deals to Caleb Houstan and Christian Koloko. Their futures in New Orleans are similarly uncertain following the latest additions.

According to Spotrac, the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings still have two-way roster spots available.

For Bufkin, those openings could now represent his best hope of securing another NBA opportunity before the season begins.