Former Lakers Standout Expected to Be Cut by NBA Team Imminently

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin faces a crucial few days as his hopes of securing an NBA roster spot hang in the balance.

Bufkin currently holds a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, but teams around the league are finalizing their rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith reports that NBA teams will likely waive most players on Exhibit 9 or Exhibit 10 deals by Saturday, October 17, at 5 p.m. ET, as they finalize their 15-man rosters.

That could leave Bufkin on the outside looking in.

Former Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin Facing Uncertain Future With Pelicans

According to Smith, the Pelicans currently have 14 fully guaranteed standard contracts and one partially guaranteed deal on their roster.

New Orleans has also filled all three two-way spots and has three players on training camp contracts, including Bufkin.

Trendon Watford holds the partially guaranteed contract, with Smith expecting him to make the final roster ahead of the former Lakers guard.

“The Pelicans are probably set with their roster for now,” the Spotrac reporter wrote. “Trendon Watford has a partially guaranteed contract, but he’s someone the team likes.”

“That means the roster is full. But keep an eye on in-season trades for this team. This group is still an odd collection of good talent that doesn’t quite fit together.”

Despite the uncertainty, Bufkin remains optimistic about his chances.

Speaking recently with Grant Afseth of RG.org, the 23-year-old said his immediate focus was to “make the team.”

“Thought it’s been pretty solid,” Bufkin said of his time with New Orleans. “I think defensively I probably made the most impact. Just trying to find a way to fit in and be as productive as possible.”

Afseth also cited an NBA scout who described Bufkin as “an enticing player for a team to take a chance on,” regardless of whether he makes the Pelicans’ roster.

The scout highlighted Bufkin’s limited opportunities to establish himself at the NBA level, pointing to his impressive G League production as evidence of his potential.

Bufkin’s Impressive G League Production Earned Another NBA Opportunity

Bufkin established himself as one of the G League’s standout guards with the Lakers’ affiliate, South Bay, last season.

Across 24 appearances in 2025-26, he averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting an impressive 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range on seven attempts per game.

Those performances earned him a standard NBA contract with the Lakers to finish the regular season, although Los Angeles waived him ahead of the playoffs to make room for Nick Smith Jr.

Bufkin strengthened his case for another NBA opportunity with an impressive 2026 Summer League campaign for New Orleans.

Across three appearances, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field.

His standout performance came in the opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he scored 30 points in a 105-92 defeat.

Bufkin shot 8-of-16 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers, and added four rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

However, the Pelicans have given Bufkin limited opportunities during the preseason, with the guard averaging just 7.8 minutes across three appearances.

He has produced 5.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Bufkin’s most encouraging performance came against the Miami Heat, when he scored nine points in just 11 minutes, shooting 3-of-6 from three-point range and providing an immediate scoring spark off the bench.

Despite his encouraging performances over recent months, Bufkin now faces an anxious wait to discover whether he has done enough to secure a place on New Orleans’ opening-night roster.