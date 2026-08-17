Former Lakers Standout Faces Uncertain Future Ahead of Training Camp

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin is facing an uncertain future after the New Orleans Pelicans made a significant roster move ahead of training camp.

On Monday, New Orleans signed forward Trendon Watford to a one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract.

The addition fills the Pelicans’ 15-man standard roster, potentially closing one avenue for Bufkin to make his NBA return.

The 22-year-old previously signed a training camp deal with New Orleans with hopes of competing for the final standard roster spot. With that position now filled, a two-way contract currently appears to be his clearest remaining path onto the NBA roster.

Lakers Standout Impressed After Joining Pelicans for Summer League

Bufkin earned his training camp opportunity following an impressive stint with the Pelicans’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Across three appearances, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.

The former Lakers guard made an immediate impact, erupting for 30 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opener.

He shot 8-of-16 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers, and added four rebounds, six assists, and five steals despite New Orleans falling 105-92.

Bufkin was then held out of the Pelicans’ remaining Summer League games, a decision that appeared to reflect the organization having seen enough from the young guard rather than any injury or setback.

His performances offered another reminder of the two-way talent that made him one of the G League’s standout guards last season.

Joining the Pelicans subsequently gave Bufkin a legitimate opportunity to fight his way back onto an NBA roster.

However, competition was already fierce. New Orleans also handed training camp deals to Caleb Houstan and Christian Koloko, while appearing to cast a wide net in its search for additional talent.

South Korean standout Lee Hyun-jung has also reportedly emerged on the organization’s radar.

Kobe Bufkin Still Has Pathway to Pelicans Roster

Watford’s arrival certainly complicates the path to a standard NBA contract for Bufkin, as well as Houstan and Koloko.

However, the Pelicans still have one two-way roster spot available after recently signing second-round pick Jaron Pierre Jr.

Crucially, Bufkin remains eligible for a two-way contract, with the 2026-27 campaign marking his fourth year of NBA experience.

While he could emerge as a strong candidate for that final spot, there is also a possibility that Bufkin returns to the G League.

He dominated at that level with the Lakers’ affiliate, South Bay, last season, averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and just under one block across 24 appearances.

Bufkin also shot an efficient 50.8% from the field and an outstanding 42.3% from beyond the arc on seven attempts per game.

If he begins the season with New Orleans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans would first need to acquire his returning player rights from the Lakers.

Such deals are routine transactions between G League organizations during the offseason.

Either way, New Orleans still has multiple avenues to retain one of the G League’s most talented young guards, whether through its final two-way spot or at the developmental level.

However, after proving himself extensively in the G League last season, Bufkin may decide another minor-league stint offers little benefit.

If an NBA opportunity fails to materialize, the former first-round pick could instead explore the overseas market, where his age, experience and G League production could make him an attractive option for teams around the world.